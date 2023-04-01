Does it still happen?
I’d like to salute the young people that were highlighted in the Antelope Valley Press’s, Future Leaders, special section. It appears that the high schools are turning out some very successful kids.
They are the result of lots of hard work plus a commitment to their school work. I’d bet that most of these kids are from good supportive parents and as a result will find success in life. Yet, there is another group of students who should also be noted.
As we all know, not everyone wants or will get a college education.
Some simply want to go to work and be independent or learn a skill then go to work and be independent. We can’t knock this.
People with skills are in high demand and make good money are highly sought after. In the building trades, good electricians, carpenters, brick layers, and more are in demand and they make a good living.
In the service and retail sectors of our economy, managers, and skilled employees also do very well and also are in great demand. As a result, these people also find success and happiness.
Yet most of these kids wind up finding success on their own because they were not taught employable skills in high school.
I was a vocational teacher for nearly 40 years in a local high school and was very sad to see shop and vocational classes removed from the curriculum. Some were replaced by academy’s. Some were good. But from my observations the kids could no longer get down and dirty and really learn a useful hands on skill.
Many of my students went on to good careers using the skills they learned in my classes. I wonder if that still happens?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
‘Water World’
Has anybody noticed how the Climate Change folks play the name change game to justify their beliefs installing fear aimed at our youth by adding new words.
From global warming to climate change now to a atmospheric river. What ever happened to normal weather patterns or just calling it a heat wave during those hot summer days and freezing days during winter.
The end of the ice age must of been caused by cavemen burning to much firewood. Man has always tried to find ways to predict and control the weather, can anybody say....haarp.
The only good news coming out of all this rain and snow will be turning California naturally green. Problem is during these hot dry summer days its going to be a dandy year for our traditional California arsonist, talk about turning up the heat by adding more hot gases which begs to ask....why are the global warming activist always silent?
Expect the word global warming to come up again during those normal summer heat waves. If one really wants to control the weather one just figure out a way to slow or speed up the earths rotation by a couple minutes or tilt the worlds axis by a few degrees.
These global warming folks must of seen the movie Water World too many times.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Are you better off?
It’s all very clear to me now. I understand why there’s no Democrat Presidents on Mt. Rushmore. Amazing how much has changed, so quickly.
We had four smooth years, with a businessman running our country and now we have a career politician at the helm destroying it.
We have banks collapsing with a supposedly ‘best economy; in 40 years, Biden says. If Bidens says you don’t have to worry about your money, worry about your money. He said the border was under control too.
Have you figured out yet, he’s lying to your face, about everything? Where are the ‘fact checkers’ when you need them. Mind boggling how the media protects him and all other democrats, you know, like Hillary and her thousands of deleted emails, Hunter’s Bidens laptop and Jeffery Epstein’s flight list log of names.
Since Biden and the democrats took over, the entire world is in a very dangerous chaotic state. Remember when newscasters said they’d bet money that Trump would get us into another war. They were one President too soon.
I’ll ask that famous Reagan question. Are you better off today than you were 3 years ago? Anyone up for a straw poll vote on that question? Okay, I’ll get off my ‘I told you so’ podium.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Is this fascism?
The economy is dismal, with labor participation lowest, inflation highest, banks failing, and debt increasing, now over $31 trillion. Modern Monetary Policy cripples our grandchildren’s future, inducing further inflation. COVID over-reaction and lies crippled the economy and set back students by mandating lock-downs and school closures.
Civil liberties have been abridged, with incarceration of protestors of the fraudulent election. A sham congressional commission acted for domestic influence, selectively using video to promote a fraudulent story of “insurrection”.
Political prisoners are not allowed due process. FBI raids are executed against citizens lawfully protesting pro-abortion facilities. DOJ harasses parents protesting school boards and teachers grooming children in sex knowledge. Business has been captured by government to diversity and equity goals.
In foreign relations, our adversaries are emboldened, and allies frightened. The Afghanistan withdrawal was catastrophic for the population and embarrassing to America. POTUS green-lighting Putin’s advance on Ukraine created the potential for WWIII. Disrespect for the Saudis has driven Arabia and Iran to mend fences after decades of animosity.
Natural gas pipelines from Russia to the EU have been disrupted, causing European allies to revert to coal for energy. China and Russia have joined to challenge the west for global hegemony.
Domestic policy has been ruinous. Energy dependence caused prices to soar, doubling the cost of mileage. Climate change policy and funding allows charlatans to feast on the untruth that man-caused global warming will doom the planet, frightening new generations to despair. Open borders allow terrorists and drugs to overwhelm our cities, poisoning and killing our youth.
A charismatic leader (not Biden) behind the administrative state controls the MSM, social media, woke business, and uses the state police (FBI) to implement the leftist agenda towards socialism in the “fundamental change” to America. Sounds like fascism.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Evil in the world
Nashville’s Presbyterian Covenant elementary school was invaded by Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a woman who wanted to be a male, and was willing to mutilate her body and accept hormones that would alter her brain with excessive testosterone and suppress her estrogen.
Doesn’t this “trans” confusion indicate a mental disorder? It is definitely diabolical and demonic.
Tragically Audrey murdered 3 children and 3 adults before being dispatched by Nashville Police.
Police Chief John Drake announced that Audrey targeted Covenant elementary school because it was a gun free zone. Isn’t a “gun free zone” actually a “free killing zone”?
From crime scene photos we know that Audrey invaded the school armed with three semi-automatic firearms. The anti-Second Amendment socialist Democrats intentionally mislead the public by ranting that her firearms were “assault” rifles, and weapons of war.
Audrey legally purchased her firearms, one was a 9mm M&P handgun, and 2 long guns (rifles). One rifle was a 9mm caliber and the other was a .223 caliber rifle. Neither of these are “weapons of war”, but can be used for self-protection. The M&P is a characteristic Police handgun.
Associated Press has defined/directed that an “assault” rifle is a fully automatic rifle and that reporters are not use “assault” in their reporting when a semi-automatic rifle is used.
However, these socialist Democrat reporters, wanting to increase fear, by-pass this AP mandate using “assault-type guns”. So, they are being dishonest and want to infringe on your God given rights which our government is to protect.
Taking advantage of each tragedy, socialist Democrats would use government to confiscate all firearms from American citizens. Their disarming scam won’t make people safer; and that is their objective.
Fools will mock this, but there is evil in this world, and we need to pray for these families.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Parental shortcomings
I am sure the Seven California Police Officers and The Nurse accused of the death of a Career Criminal, will be exonerated for their actions ‘With In The Law” and Their Operational Guidelines.
American are so tired of Criminal Families blaming Police for their parental shortcomings, and “Wrongfully Taking” Tax Payer Money” as a result of “Frivolous” Lawsuits.
John Elkins
Lancaster
