Climate change
A recent attack on Capitalism suggested that earth’s natural resources are being depleted.
In truth, mankind has not come close to even scratching the surface of earth’s resources. The universe, and the earth, consist of nothing but chemical elements, and earth is nothing but an immense ball of chemical energy.
Alternate energy sources, such as wind and solar, are environmentally disastrous. They cause loss of eco-systems and destruction of wildlife. Both wind and solar power are inefficient in a large area. They can’t provide 24/7 base load power, and they need backup by coal or carbon dioxide generating plants.
Texas is trying it and it’s been a catastrophe. I have no problem with climate change. It’s unavoidable. But green energy mandates don’t grasp the reality of the many fleets of all-electric cars powered by lithium batteries.
It bears nothing that China is the largest source for a majority of the essential energy materials of the world. The United States depends on imports for 100 percent of 17 minerals, and for more than 50 percent of 28 others.
China hold the high cards in global lithium — the rate, light reflective substance — that’s central to all known green battery technology.
There are no substitutes for lithium due to it’s unique conductivity and reflective qualities.
And, in closing, I offer this suggestion; no scientist on the planet can tell you — without any credible probability —whether the climate in 2030 will be cooler or warmer than today.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
‘A’ is for attorney
At AVC the ‘A’ stands for Attorneys. As in the law firm of Atkinson, Andleson, Loya, Rudd & Romo (AALRR). AVC began its relationship with the Pasadena law firm around 2017 with a $2 million contract at the time.
Since then, there have been payments of $200,000 in 2019 and $250,000 in 2021. Their duties partly included handling collective bargaining negotiations, which used to be handled by the Vice Presidents and Deans. The VP’s were relieved of this duty shortly after receiving a double-digit pay increase in 2018. AALRR is also running the Human Resources department as the Administration cannot seem to hire an actual VP in that area.
Of course, attorneys are like warheads, so the employee unions also had to ‘lawyer up’ to match the administration. Discussions that used to happen between colleagues who understood the needs of the college are now handled through out-of-town lawyers making $200-$500 per hour.
As President Knudson values attorneys so much, he also hired an Interim General Counsel in 2020. This position was created with no campus-wide discussion about its need, purpose or value. He wanted it and the Board of Trustees gave it to him. The college attorney receives a six-figure salary and has an office with support staff.
Most AVC faculty have advanced degrees in their disciplines but they’re starting to regret not getting law degrees. At AVC that’s where the money goes.
Scott Lee
Lancaster
It’s clear
Miguel Rios writes that Black Lives Matter is a “…Marxist leaning organization [with] no real vision or solutions to our current problems…”
However, BLM is not Marxist: “Marxism envisioned the revolutionary overthrow of capitalism by the proletariat (working class people) and eventually a classless communist society… “But the movement has grown and broadened dramatically.
Many Americans, few of whom would identify as Marxists, support Black Lives Matter, drawn to its message of anti-racism.” “Is Black Lives Matter A Marxist Movement?” https://www.politifact.com/
Rios writes: “Meanwhile the killings of Black youths by other Black youths in Americas inner cities continue and go like always ...ignored.”
However, BLM’s mission is: “…to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.” Blacklivesmatter.com
Rios write: “What if the cities that suffered during the rioting burning and looting were to sue the BLM organizations leadership for the damages of both public and private property plus overtime pay for fire and police?
Fact: 90% of the protests by BLM were peaceful. Time, Sep 2020.
Why was Rios quiet when white protesters caused damage to the Washington Capitol? “The U.S. Capitol Riots and the Double Standard of Protest Policing,” https://www.usnews.com, Jan 2021
Lastly, Rios accuses BLM of fraud by “[splurging] the $ millions donated on the BLM leadership. According to Charity Watch, local chapters of BLM have stated that they “…have received little or no financial support from [BLM] since the launch in 2013.”
However, Charity Watch alleged no fraud by BLM.
According to Hispanic Network Magazine, “Most Latinos do not just empathize with the experience of Black Americans who are abused and targeted by police, but they also identify with that experience.”
It’s clear that Rios doesn’t want to align with African-Americans due to his conservative views.
Vincent White
Lancaster
