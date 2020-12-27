Too much pork
The reason Trump vetoed the House Covid Bill is because the bill contained too much Pelosi/Schumer pork.
Stephen Henrich
Lancaster
Right again
As usual Mr. Warford is right on with his analysis of the new DA Gascon. However, he fails to point out that he won the election, so it seems either those who voted for him wanted his social justice format or just blindly chose him.
It is also possible that the money dumped into the campaign by George Soros paid off.
John B. Smith
Palmdale
Why do we need the Electoral College?
Does your vote count in a presidential election? If you live in one of the 48 states that have a winner take all system, the answer is no. Your vote only counts if you vote with the majority of voters in your state.
Is this a fair method for registering and counting your vote? The leaders of our government tell us every vote counts. However if you do not vote with the majority, your vote does not count. With the winner take all system, the winner of the popular vote is not always elected President. In California the percentage is Republicans 24% and Democrats 46%.
So if every vote counts, one person one vote. Why do we need the Electoral College? The best explanation I’ve found is it gives more authority or power to the smaller less populated states. So is this a fair and just consideration? Why do voters of states with fewer people have more value than states with a larger population? (Ref. one person one vote).
A logical question often ask then is why do we need the Electoral College or why do we need to vote at all? In 1787 when the Constitution was ratified. There was no national news service to keep our citizens informed about political activity.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Still stumping for Trump
Thanks to the corrupt mainstream social media, President Trump has been vilified and ignored for the positive things he has accomplished in his four years in office.
To name a few: The Middle East Peace Accord, no engagement in a foreign war, and the neutralization of North Korea. He revived the economy in part by bringing business back to the US from China. By aggressively initiating warp speed, he got the Covid vaccine to the public in record time.
Like him or not, it’s obvious that Donald Trump’s time in office has been an uphill battle with the Democrats. He endured the Russia collusion hoax and an unnecessary criminal investigation, among other things, while doing his job, not as a typical politician but as a well-operating successful businessman who loves his country.
He speaks his mind, doesn’t back down, and has enemies. Big tech censors as they chose, as do CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and liberal left newspapers. They don’t want you to see actual videos of election ballots being destroyed, and sworn affidavits from election officials who saw it happen.
They don’t want you to know about the Swalwell spy scandal and the Chinese spies among us. The Biden family’s millions of dollars of business dealings with the Chinese Communist party have been under FBI investigation since at least 2018. Two of Hunter Biden’s business partners are now in prison. From Hunter’s laptop to the “Big Guy” Joe, the proof is there. Joe Biden’s 47 years in office laid a lot of groundwork.
He is Time Magazine Magazine’s Person of the Year? And our president-elect?
Be afraid of China. Be very afraid.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
AVH cover-ups?
So if things weren’t bad enough at AV Hospital, we now have patients murdering one another?
Maybe this will light a fire under somebody’s butt and some changes will be made.
Something obviously needs to be done about security. They have a corrupt/cheap administration who won’t put enough nurses on duty during shifts to actually provide proper, timely care, some abusive staff, and now there’s been a murdered patient.
AVH has twice banned me from commenting on their social media page. No, not for nasty comments, but for publicizing some unpleasant truths about the facility. But that’s kind of how things are in the AV these days — you stand up for something, and somebody tries to smack you down and shut you up. They don’t want to hear that some of their workers have bad or abusive attitudes. They don’t want to hear that elderly people are suffering while in their care, putting up with 45 min bed pan wait times on a regular basis. And they apparently really don’t want to hear about the unprofessional, childish, or abusive behavior by some of their staff while on the job.
Here’s a tip, AVH workers — if you’re going to badmouth patients while roaming the hallways, at least have the brains to make sure their family isn’t anywhere within earshot. Frankly I’d rather die than end up at AVH. Here’s a suggestion — go get a hand held UHF scanner and tune in to their maintenance frequency, you can hear how bad the building’s infrastructure really is, and hear some of this behavior for yourself.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
