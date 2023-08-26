Trump would end democracy
Two leading law professors write that the US Constitution disqualifies and forbids former President Donald Trump from ever becoming president again for his participation and actions in his attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.
The Federalist Society conservative law professors, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen, argue in a 126-page law paper titled “The Sweep and Force of Section Three” published in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review that “Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment forbids holding office by former office holders who then participate in insurrection or rebellion.”
Furthermore, they write: “Section Three is self-executing, operating as an immediate disqualification from office, without the need for additional action by Congress. It can and should be enforced by every official, state or federal, who judges qualifications.”
The Fourteenth Amendment thus disqualifies Trump and his co-conspirators for holding office for their actions leading-up to and during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.
Conservative law professor and a founder of the Federalist Society, Steven Calabresi, called the law review paper “a tour de force” while adding that states could lawfully be sued under the Fourteenth Amendment for printing ballots with Trump’s name on them.
To support Baude and Paulsen’s disqualification argument under the Fourteenth Amendment, both the federal and Georgia indictments become essential reading for an understanding of Trump’s machinations.
These authors understand that if Donald Trump were ever returned to office after attempting to overturn the peaceful transfer of power, it would be the nail in the coffin of Madisonian democracy.
Trump will just discard Giuliani
The Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, said “a man’s character is his fate.” Maybe Heraclitus had a dream (eons ago) about Donald Trump and wingman Rudy Giuliani and saw their fate unfold in the alignment of the stars.
Giuliani is not a mystery to me and many New Yorkers who knew Giuliani with a constantly revised agenda and a hunger to be listed among the city and state’s most iconic personalities. 9-11 gave him that opportunity and betting on his ability for self-promotion, Rudy’s love of power and constant yearning for the spotlight turned out to be a double-edged sword.
It helped carve out a comforting image for frightened New Yorkers and they to the pinnacle of notoriety and it is now fueling his satirical and declining iconic value in political, professional, and legal circles.
It takes a lot of heart to stand up for something you passionately believe in, especially when it may not be a popular position. It also takes a major dose of stupid to put your life and career on the line in support of a treasonous act that you know is predicated on a blatant lie. Even worse is that the beneficiary of your scandalous actions is a known manipulator, charmer, and con artist whose performance vitae includes multiple adulteries, public comments that demean women, the use of white supremacist dog whistles, a questionable fortune, and an extremely self~destructive narcissistic personality.
A financially desperate Giuliani is now begging for Donald Trump to pay his $3 million in legal fees. Rudy will get lip service, but he didn’t win Trump the brownie points to create more chaos on America’s streets. Trump will discard, regroup, and move on.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
