The Sunday “Focus” column titled, “The truth exists somewhere in there,” incorrectly said, “Murphy has filed his own claim against the city of Palmdale, in which Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmembers Richard Loa, Austin Bishop, Juan Carrillo and Laura Bettencourt are listed, as well as city Attorney Christopher Beck and Assistant City Manager Ronda Perez.”
The claim filed by J.J. Murphy, was only addressed to all the council members, as well as Beck and Perez.
They were not listed in the claim. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.