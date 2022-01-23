As President Joe Biden ends his first year as the commander in chief, one thing is clear: He isn’t gaining any new fans.
In fact, his approval rating is at its lowest point since he took office. Many Americans are clearly disapproving of the way he’s handled the presidency in the face of a pandemic that seems to have no end and inflation that’s at an all-time high, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
According to the poll, more Americans disapprove of the job Biden’s been doing, than those who approve. The poll shows that 56% disapprove, while 43% approve. Currently, only 28% of Americans want him to run for re-election in 2024. In addition, only 48% of Democrats want him to run.
When asked on Wednesday, at a news conference, what he thought about his slipping popularity, he said, “I don’t believe the polls,” according to an Associated Press report.
He can choose to believe it or not, but the reality, according to the poll, is that many are not satisfied with what he’s done — or not done — in the past year.
In July, according to the AP-NORC poll, 59% of Americans said they approved of Biden’s job performance.
However, by late September, his approval rating dipped 50%, in the aftermath of the bloody and chaotic withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan.
In addition to that debacle, Coronavirus infections continued to plague the country and the Biden administration tried to push infrastructure, tax and economic policies through Congress.
As if all of that was not bad enough, those who had confidence in how Biden was handling the pandemic seem to have changed their minds, as the Omicron variant once again strains the healthcare system and further exhausts an American electorate that hoped life would be somewhat back to normal by now.
According to the poll, 45% say they approve of how Biden is handling the pandemic — down from 57% in December and 66% in July.
Only 37% of American approve of how he’s handling the economy.
If Biden wants a chance at re-election in 2024, he better pay attention to the polls and figure out how to turn this thing around; otherwise, he might be unpleasantly surprised at the results, if he decides to run again.
Americans need more action and less lip service from politicians — especially the president.
