Is there a point to point out parties?
With regards to a couple of recent letters from our super ultra-far-right conservative fascists, who continually submit gibberish to the Antelope Valley Press:
In one letter, the writer wrote: “So in community colleges 19% call themselves conservative and 37.1% liberal. (In) liberal arts colleges, 3.9% call themselves conservative 61% liberal. Of 7,243 professors, 3,623 are Democrats and 314 are registered Republican.”
I am not sure what the writer is trying to express. These statistics came from a 2017 Inside Higher Ed survey. As with most of their letters, they ramble.
In part of their letter, they discuss the Ford Motor Company and their loss of $4 billion on their electric vehicles. Agree they will lose money. However, Ford is expected to make between $9,000,000,000 and $11,000,000,000 in profits. Ford CEO Jim Farley said the reason they lost money is because of increased costs related to new product development and production-capacity expansion. Kelly Blue Book states Ford’s F-150 Lightning is their highest-rated electric truck for 2023 and a Best Buy Award Winner.
EVs were in short supply last year. Now that gasoline tops $5 per gallon, it is a good time to consider an EV.
Regarding their vacation remark, Nancy Reagan once said in defense of her husband’s trips to their ranch in California, “Presidents don’t get vacations; they just get a change of scenery.”
Another frequent super ultra-far-right conservative fascist letter writer whose recent letter regarding their trip to the Dominican Republic makes one wonder: If the Dominican Republic is such a great place, why not move there? My guess is they do not realize the Dominican Republic has more than 40.4% of their population living in poverty, with 10.4% living in extreme poverty. These people suffer in impoverished conditions located in urban neighborhoods.
Does the writer understand hundreds of poor children are homeless? Poverty is what drives most children to the streets. The streets in the Dominican Republic are a violent place. Street children encounter beatings, robberies, drugs, and sexual abuse. They earn what money they can by washing car windshields in the middle of busy streets, shining shoes, and begging. The longer children stay on the streets, the more likely they are to use drugs. Marijuana is the narcotic used most. They also use cigarettes, crack and cocaine.
The Dominican Republic is not the garden spot of the world and paradise realized that the writer makes his letter sound like.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
A pleasant day at the DMV
A recent trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles was a pleasant surprise.
Ms. Vaness was a goodwill ambassador-at-large. Her expertise in solving issues was phenomenal. She even cut into lunchtime to help us.
My husband and I were there for different reasons and she was a mastermind at coordinating our diverse schedules. She had amazingly good nature through all the difficulties.
Another employee, Serenity, lives up to her name. She was fast and efficient at wrapping things up in a calm manner. Her serenity was apparent when I inadvertently made a mistake which required her to redo some paperwork. Everything done with a smile.
Frank’s business was completed and I was next in line to take my written test for license renewal when the computers went down for the day. It was disappointing and aggravating for us to have to return another day. As we left I was wondering aloud if I would have to start at line one when I returned. Miguel Carrillo heard and assured us things would go faster when I returned. He was very polite.
As we left, our hearts went out to the DMV employees who work in an environment with frequent computer meltdowns. Kudos!
Sandi L. Duvall
Palmdale
