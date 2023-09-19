Prosecute all of the offenders
It’s so sad. The murder of the sheriff’s deputy right in front of the Palmdale Sheriffs station was unnecessary, a despicable act and just plain wrong. I assume that the sheriff’s department is sparing no effort to catch the shooter.
The solution to this kind of act is not gun control. If the government banned guns, the bad guys would still have them. The shooter in this instance has given up his right to any consideration and should be given the maximum punishment allowed by law and the consequences should happen quickly. I would just dare any bleeding heart to come to the shooter’s aide.
The news is full of acts of violence. Smash-and-grab burglaries are frequent,; shoplifting goes on all the time. Domestic violence happens frequently. And then there are driving-related crimes. I honestly do not understand how law enforcement, who I fully support, can handle all that goes on behind the wheel of vehicles.
As we travel around the results of our violent society are beginning to show. Many stores in the big cities are closing. LA, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and more have blocks and blocks of boarded-up store fronts. The owners of businesses can’t take it while experiencing robberies, shoplifting and other violence. Vehicle break-ins are frequent. And then to protect our own property is almost a full-time job.
My suggestion for a solution is to elect prosecutors that will actually prosecute offenders. Also, repeal Prop. 47, which made a whole host of crimes just misdemeanors. Because of this law, many crimes are committed that carry no consequences.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Deputy’s shooting is a wake-up call
I am truly sadden then sicken after hearing about one of our Palmdale sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in an ambush and later died of his injury at a local hospital. What a coldblooded coward act.
Wake up, America! With all this anti-police mentality, no bail, making criminals into victims, defund the police and with liberal politicians pushing for reduced sentences, plus district attorneys failing to prosecute repeat violent offenders, what messages are they sending? Don’t these liberal politicians realize it creates a recipe for disaster and with it the decline of law and order bringing on the collapse of our society?
My heart felt prayers go to the family friends and fellow deputies. I hope an arrest is made quickly and the person or persons responsible and are brought to justice. Now it’s time for someone with information regarding this sickening crime to come forward and we as a community give them support, for this is how we truly unite a community.
And remember, to the person holding back information, for as long as the person or persons responsible remain free, no one is safe, including you.
Support your local law enforcement.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Shame on AG for suing district
Re: Antelope Valley Press article “State sues district over transgender policy”:
Two thumbs down for California Attorney General Rob Bonta for suing the Chino Valley Unified School District over their newly enacted policy to require teachers to inform parents if their children mention they want to change their gender identity.
This suit is based on the untenable supposition that this type of information conveyed to parents will “out” the child. To “out” someone usually is within the context of “going public.” So, what is the state’s implication here? That parents will rat out to the child’s friends the news or post it in a local paper or on social media? The whole idea is mind boggling.
Bonta’s other legal brainstorm includes his assertion that the child’s well-being will be at risk. Based on what, exactly? There’s no supporting evidence to validate these concocted claims. The obvious implication here is parents will vindictively impose harm on their children.
Here’s an example of the government purposely driving a wedge directly into the middle of the family dynamic — and more broadly creating social division. The Bonta suit paints a dark, foreboding picture of caring parents, then paints the government as knights swooping in, gallantly leading the charge on white horses to save the child from their untrustworthy, injurious and hateful parents. These concepts are insulting.
What if a child were to go to a teacher and indicate the desire to change pronouns? How does the state justify the reality that in the case of younger children, those ideations may simply be an acting out of curiosity or part of the child’s fantasy life on any particular day? What productive steps has the government proposed other than trampling on parents constitutional rights?
Are there abusive parents? Of course. However, and not to minimize the issue, if there were a trans child in a home with pre-existing abusive parents, I think the chances of that happening would be statistically minuscule. And if a child were in such a home, the child would be overwhelmed by more immediate and greater threats than concerns about going to a teacher to change their pronouns. There are county entities and laws on the books to rightfully deal with outright abusive problems.
These and other ultra-left totalitarian tactics that will change our basic social and cultural traditions must be stopped.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Brainwashing to change identity?
I want to know where Guy Marsh gets his idea that children can’t be brainwashed to change their gender identity.
If they could not be, then why would all these teachers be doing it? The news is full of stories about that. And I have seen videos about teachers bragging about not telling parents that they told their children to be gay. Maybe you don’t know how to look for them.
David Cooper
Lancaster
