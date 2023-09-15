Public is tired of this battle
Guy Marsh, I have never suggested that you have chastised anyone for their writing skills or vocabulary. But I have suggested that it would be easy to intimidate a fellow writer with your writing style.
Case in point: In the same letter of Sept. 2 Vincent White wrote “The Bible states that God made people, either man or woman, nothing else.” Very true! And your response was “As evidenced by Reifenstein Syndrome and other intersex classifications, “God” — actually nature — does make people who are neither wholly male nor wholly female. Indeed, to believe that gender is a static affair reveals a degree of unsophistication that only the Bible can surpass.”
That’s a mouthful, sir, I can’t speak for Mr. White, but I felt like you were shaking your finger at me. I hope I didn’t ask you any questions, Mr. Marsh, because I’m not planning to respond to a future letter from you. The public is tired of Marsh vs. Freeman.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Trumpism is just a fascist cult
Are the people who responded to my letters becoming snowflakes and getting [upset] over being labeled ultra-far-right conservative fascists? In one response, the author misquoted me. They insisted I used “MAGA Trumpers” in my assessment of them. To be clear, I have never used MAGA Trumpers. In their response they wrote, “If you do, and respond, make sure you read every word. That way, you won’t be embarrassed when I correct you.”
Therefore, are you embarrassed when you need to be corrected? My guess is no.
In their letter, they try to convince readers they are not a fascist. However, according to Merriam-Webster, the definition of fascism is a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
What we are seeing today is an American variety of fascism that Donald Trump and Trumpism have created. Trumpism exhibits distinct elements of the fascist style of politics with the inflammatory rallies, the incessant mongering of fear, grievance, and victimization, along with, the endorsement of violence. We also have their pervasive embrace of conspiracy theories, the feral instinct for targeting and marginalizing minorities on voting rights. Trumpism is nothing more than a fascist cult.
Republicans have engaged in gaslight fascism since the Jan. 6 riot, refusing to fully acknowledge the assault for what it was, a rampage of domestic terrorists that was directed by Trump toward the Capitol. They tried to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. Talk about a tendency toward the actual exercise of a strong autocratic dictatorial control of our government.
We also have the GOP’s effort to ban books. Banning ideas and authors is not a culture war. It’s fascism. Forty-four states have proposed bans on the teaching of divisive concepts, and 18 states have passed them. Book banning is a slippery slope to fascism. The bans against Critical Race Theory along with the 1619 Project are not just conservative or anti-progressive, but specifically anti-democratic, racist and fascist.
Conservative book bans are part of the GOP’s fascist ways of doing away with free thought. The far right wants to silence discussions regarding discrimination, racism, and racial violence.
I say suck it up buttercups, Donald Trump; is not supportive of the everyday man, he is a fascist.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Keeping the message short
Dear Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown,
Three words: “You need Jesus.”
Mary Ryckebosch
Lancaster
