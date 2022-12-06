Other life forms
Lately, I have been reminded of the Texan-type lawman and the UFO. And its occupant blocking the highway.
But I have, also, just today, realized that, from the start of the UFO consciousness, it was assumed that the aliens were just your next-door neighbors -- you know, those friendly fellas from Mars or Venus.
Then, maybe, other galaxies, Andromeda, or even Zeta Reticulae, 40 light years from our backyards, might be sending visitors. But recently, as it has become more and more obvious that these reckless, goofy guys pay no attention to our laws of physics, with their impossible gyrations and irresponsible altitude changes with gravitational forces that would turn all our earthly keesters into quivering pasta - might they be interdimensional dudes?
Since theoretical physicists have postulated forty, or more, other possible dimensions these IDs could be playing around in. Why not? And they seem to be merely curious about us humans. Downright neighborly even. So, as with the above lawman, as he jumped from his patrol car, extending a gladhand to the visitor, we might be also saying (soon?) “Howdy, stranger!!” In my lifetime?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Rats and cats
As I thought possible a few month’s ago, hair gel Governor Nuisance’s garbage separation scheme to intercede with nature’s methane gas production might bring us a rat problem seems to be coming true.
Several days ago at dawn’s early twilight, I thought I saw a rat scurrying along my backyard fence line. Just one so far but enough to cause concern.
I noticed in Walmart a couple of weeks ago when I was shopping for ant pesticide that they had rat traps for sale. I have never seen rat traps in Walmart before but these beefed up versions of mouse traps looked deadly.
I am glad to see our demand economy filling a customer need. I may return to Walmart to get a few rat traps to see what they catch.
I don’t have confidence that a family pet cat could help as a few years ago one of my cat’s was found in my garden eviscerated and his chest cavity organs gone. Along with some later evidence of scat from a large feline I believe one other of our family cat’s disappearance met with the same fate. We have never replaced the cats as their urge for the outdoors is too great to control.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Hard to understand
George Jung’s recent letter to paraphrase says let’s move on to the important things the American people care about now that the Republicans have taken the House and not look into Hunter Biden. The fear is the well-known fact that “the big guy” Joe Biden is personally involved in all the dirty deeds so let’s not look.
The New York Times confirmed recently that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real. Elon Musk confirmed Twitter conspired with the FBI to hide the Hunter Biden laptop story. The same FBI conspired with Facebook about the story and had the entire story suppressed before the 2020 election. The same FBI spied on candidate Trump, then President Trump while in office.
More than 50 current and former intelligence officials signed a letter stating the laptop was Russian misinformation. Now two years later it turns out the laptop is real and our FBI and the 50 treasonous “intelligence” officials orchestrated to whole thing to cover for the Biden crime family.
Each and everyone involved in this should be tried and get the punishment they deserve. They have undermined and destroyed the reputation of the agency and the entire government in my view. I don’t know that I will ever believe anything our government has to say ever again after learning of the things they pulled to keep President Trump from doing his job in his first term and orchestrating his “loss” in his bid for reelection.
We need a thorough investigation into this and not the usual “special prosecutor” that takes 5 years, spends millions of dollars, collects all the evidence then disappears. The American people deserve to know the truth.
It’s hard for me to understand how a seemingly rational person can look the other way from this without getting to the truth.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Huh?
To our socialist liberal progressive friends. If America is so bad why are people from 160 countries around the world like the socialist utopias Venezuela and Cuba illegally invading the United States of America?
So the new Tesla semi only cost $150,000 has a range 500 miles on fully charged battery. Charge time 30 minutes for 80% charge in which the megacharger will use the same amount of power as the average north American home uses in one month. Interesting that the charging cables are liquid cooled so they don’t over heat during this 1.5 MWh DC charging cycle.
The infrastructure for these megachargers doesn’t exist yet so at these truck stops they will have cummins diesel generators to provide the power needed. Cummins makes its own ev semi but is only a short run 200 to 300 miles but can be extended by installing an extender. The Extender is a diesel generator. Interesting Huh? “Life is hard but it’s harder when you’re stupid “ John Wayne.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.