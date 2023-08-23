Can we get back to negotiation?
Jim Gardner wrote: “There was a time, not too long ago, that politics was more civilized. Democrats and Republicans would talk and negotiate. That’s called bipartisanship. Couldn’t we please get back to that?”
The failure to have bipartisanship occurred when Donald Trump became president. My prior letters have continually stated in four years that Trump was president, conservatives like Gardner failed to write anything about Trump’s wrongdoings.
Gardner further writes about his grandson taking a loan to complete his education and was able to pay the loan off. His grandson wonders if he “… should have waited for the Democrats to pay it off.” What if a minority is unable to get a job upon graduating?
What Gardner’s grandson did not face: Fact No. 1: “…Applicants with white-sounding names were 50 percent more likely to be contacted for job interviews than those with typical black names.” https://www.shrm.org/hr-today, February 2003. Fact No. 2: “Minority job applicants are ‘whitening’ their resumes by deleting references to their race with the hope of boosting their shot at jobs, and research shows the strategy is paying off.” (https://hbswk.hbs.edu/item/ May 2017.)
Fact No. 3: “White men with a criminal record had more positive responses than black men with no criminal record.” (https://csgjusticecenter.org/2014.)
Mr. Gardner states there were owners of a business that offered good pay jobs and an apprenticeship program but were unable to fill the openings. What if these owners did not consider hiring a minority?
Nothing was wrong with (President Joe) Biden in trying to help: “Student loan debt is the end result of taking out money to pay for an education, including the cost of any tuition not covered by scholarships, textbooks, living expenses, and other associated expenses. The escalating price of higher education has made it extremely difficult to afford without some form of financial assistance. In the likely event that a student cannot find a sufficiently high-paying job after graduation, they may find it challenging to pay back their loans.”
Some employers use racism to hire minorities: “Black borrowers still owe 95% of their original loan amount after two decades, compared to White borrowers who, on average, have paid off most of their student debt.”
Gardner fails to write about the wealth between Blacks and whites: “According to the Student Borrower Protection Center, Black students had less household wealth and took on more loans to finance their education in 2020 than other groups.” “Student Loan Debt By Race,” Investopedia, August 2023
Vincent White
Lancaster
Spray cans have history of helping
A “victim of the blue tail fly,” sang Burl Ives. Yes, fly swatters were puny and basically useless. And those hand pumped gadgets in the 1940s and ’50s were leaky and the “insecticide” they sprayed was barely marginal.
Yes, I remember the “good old days” and believe me, Pal, they weren’t all that groovy. And yes, that idiotic little idiom ending that sentence is a product of and is emblematic of those flyblown times. And y’know what “product” reminds me of the good old modern pressurized spray can for whipped cream, deodorant, lubrication and, yep, insect control?
In the old days, flies and other insects just came with the territory — like taxes. And remember that sticky yellow fly attractor, about a yard long, awkward and a bit grisly, still extant according to my daughter, hanging from the ceiling, encrusted with trapped and doomed flies buzzing in protest? Did I mention grisly? And largely ineffective? Yep, viva la spray can.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
