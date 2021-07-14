From the heart
4th of July celebrated America. We demonstrated our patriotism (def: the devotion to and the vigorous support of one’s country), with flags, fireworks, and festivities yet some disturbing things took place this year.
American olympians turned their back on the flag during the National Anthem. The Macy’s televised fireworks celebration featured the “Black National Anthem.” Another athlete stated the flag offended her and she wants it changed.
Most of the 160 million people that voted in 2020 love this country and support it. Yet people with little knowledge of America and its traditions, want to do away the flag and with much of what we hold dear.
The USA is the country that is most admire. The USA still has the best standard of living. Americans are really free. So why are some coming here wanting to change things?
Citizenship in America isn’t easy, it’s advanced citizenship. You’ve got to want our liberties real bad to make it here. Success doesn’t come on a silver platter. You’ve got to work for it. It seems like the malcontents just want changes that suit themselves.
The search for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness has always been the reason to come to the USA. But recently it seems that its the place people come for free stuff and a life of luxury with no responsibilities.
Former pro wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura said, “I believe patriotism comes from the heart. Patriotism is a feeling of loyalty and allegiance that is the result of knowledge and belief.” Bob Dylan said, ”a patriot is someone who understands the responsibilities that come with freedom.” So what do we do? We defend our freedoms and culture with every bit of energy we have and we reject those who came to make trouble.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
NRA siding with criminal element?
It seems to me that the NRA may be on the same side as the criminals when it comes to three major gun issues that are on the “front burner” today (and there are probably many more).
The criminals don’t want an “assault-style” weapons ban, universal background checks and gun law loopholes closed and neither does the NRA.
Not only that, if a legislator at the local, county, state or federal level opposes these criminals/NRA’s positions, the NRA “cranks up” its membership and tries to remove that legislator from office, in essence, (whether inadvertently or deliberately), seeming to act as a lobbyist for the criminal positions.
I just don’t believe that an organization that claims to have over five million law abiding citizens as members should be supporting the same positions as the criminals, period.
I also don’t believe that the average NRA member wants to support the criminals positions either.
So, the question comes down to this: If the NRA supports the criminals positions on all of these matters, does that or does that not make the NRA (at worst directly or at best indirectly) ethically and morally complicit with the criminal activity that results?
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Way to go
On November 18th, 1978 more than 900 Americans died after drinking poison at the urging of their leader, the Reverend Jim Jones.
At the urging of the Republican Party, Fox News, and other right wing media, our country is poised to exceed those 900 suicides.
Donald Trump’s “warp speed” vaccination development, which should be hailed as his only worthy accomplishment, has been distorted beyond all recognition. Joe Biden’s push to have as many Americans vaccinated as possible is an attempt to turn our country into a fascist state, according to Republican legislators and commentators.
Red states, with a very low vaccination rate, are now experiencing a surge in Covid cases. The resulting deaths are nothing more than suicide urged on by the Republican Party.
In a matter of months this mass suicide will far exceed the total at Jonestown. Way to go GOP.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
