People of color treated poorly
Nickie Clawson: “It doesn’t matter if you’re white, Black or brown — if the deputy tells you to put your hands behind your back, do as you’re told.”
However, according to a recent Journal of Personality and Social Psychology study, pigmentation does matter. “Scientists who analyzed the body-camera footage from more than 100 [cops] have found a subtle but clear pattern: During traffic stops, officers spoke to Black men in a less respectful and less friendly tone than they did to white men.”
So, from the beginning to the end of police encounters, people of color are often treated poorly. But since the history of policing and pigmentation are deeply entwined, it shouldn’t be surprising.
Nickie Clawson: “Obey the rules, and you won’t get hurt.”
But, as the police murders of Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Fred Hampton and countless others demonstrate, that isn’t always the case. Moreover, cops often bark orders at citizens without authority, intentionally escalating.
However, some individuals don’t obey the rules but rarely get hurt: employers/capitalists. Wage theft, for example, is a crime that politicians and prosecutors never mention in their “law and order” rhetoric. Still, it constitutes more than three times as much monetary loss each year than all other varieties of thievery combined.
A 2017 study by the Economic Policy Institute revealed that in America’s ten most populous states, approximately 2.4 million workers lose a combined $8 billion annually to wage theft committed by their capitalists. Per the FBI, that’s almost half as much as all property theft combined.
Therefore, by focusing on two individuals who (possibly) stole a few dollars worth of merchandise from Winco while ignoring capitalism, which steals trillions of dollars from workers yearly, we cede the issue of thievery to the capitalist system and surrender a terrain of struggle that could help free us from wage slavery.
Although wage thievery and low wages are serious problems affecting millions of workers, they’re only peripheral to the immutably exploitative capitalist system. (All) workers are paid only a tiny fraction of the wealth they produce and, therefore, are susceptible to the same economic precariousness that leads to shoplifting and other petty crimes.
Capitalism’s supporters should ask themselves: What has a more harmful effect on society, a shoplifter or a capitalist who pays less than minimum wage and or steals worker’s tips? Answer: The capitalist. But how many capitalists do cops throw to the ground?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Policy endangers migrants
On Aug. 23rd I read that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused (Texas Gov. Greg Abbott) of being cruel for sending bus loads full of migrants from the Texas border to LA during Hurricane Hilary, placing them in danger.
Maybe Bass is right governor — Abbott should have kept them in Texas so they can get a taste of Tropical Storm Harold’s heavy rains flooding and high winds.
Talk about dangers with President Joe Biden’s come-one-come-all open border policy, which is an open invitation; here we have single mothers placing their children some as young as 1 year old in danger crossing borders, rivers and jungles while avoiding capture from drug cartel members. Many women and children migrants who are captured by the drug cartels are forced into the life of sex slaves or drug mules.
Now the competition begins for the basic needs for these immigrants such as housing, food, medical care and education, pitting the American homeless population vs. migrate asylum seekers and the winner is — nope, more like the loser like always is the American taxpayer.
As for many of these asylum seekers, when asked about their asylum claim, they will openly admit the real reasons they cross are for economic reasons. Under Bidenomics, those migrants who are granted asylum looking for work — many not knowing the language or the American culture and lacking job skills — are in for a surprise. Meanwhile, thousands of immigrants who obey our laws and who play by the immigration rules are sidestepped.
I’m reminded of the thousands of single minority mothers with children of the 1960s and the negative effect it had on American society growing up in fatherless homes. It looks like we’re headed for a repeat of the 1960s, only now with thousands of immigrant single mothers raising children in fatherless homes, creating more government dependency.
The million dollar question is which one of these two mayors, after putting their cities into a financial mess, will ask to be removed from the sanctuary state list and say no more.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
