Losing to Trump in your finest hour
To all our left, liberal, Trump-hating folk, a question: Why do you hate this man? Because you are jealous of his money? His business abilities? What is it that boils your blood?
Before you answer, like the media does, check out the truth of his accomplishments, and what he did to help all Americans, even though you did nothing to deserve it.
Each of you that has rejoiced in print over his “arrests” (four, I think), each time saying, “We got him,” will be very sad in the very near future, when he is found not guilty, just as he was in both invalid impeachment attempts.
All you’ve done is enrich him, to the tune of, as this printed on Sunday morning, Aug. 27, just barely 60 hours after his famous mug shot, which has brought in to Mr Trump some 7.1 million dollars. Good job, you folks on the left. Way to go. Even in your finest hour, you lose to Trump.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Family unit is essential
Re: Antelope Valley Press letter “Child’s gender ID is their business” (Aug. 24):
I will address the burning question you, Mr. Marsh, have for me. Did I choose my gender? I regard that as a personal question; therefore, it is not up for a response let alone public discussion. To be clear, this issue is not about me (as much as it seems you would like it to be) in any manner. To answer the question one way or the other does nothing to prove or disprove anything, and in the end is nothing more than a meaningless footnote.
All this banter of the same issues over and over has lasted long enough in my view. I have consistently argued for parental rights and their fundamental and essential liberties to care for their children without governmental interference. And in a broader sense, freedom itself.
Your position has adamantly and tenaciously supported state intervention and control — in a wider context simply stated, oppression. Your statement “… capitalism is destroying the nuclear family unit …” and “… the nuclear family … subjugates women, LGBTQ people and other nonconformists” reflects that approach. It is manifestations of misinformation that refutes history and is born of confusion. Other wild-eye accusations are typical leftists’ scare tactics and never are legitimate scenarios with any rational persuasiveness.
The family unit has been and is a cornerstone of human society. Out of it comes basic security and love for its members and allows individuals to thrive and create and produce. Without it, civilization would not have been able to develop to where it is now.
Socialism does not and will not work on its own because it annihilates that entire component of life from the equation for a healthy and positive and free social development. It maltreats a full range of life people quest to experience.
So, Mr Marsh I leave to you the final word, which undoubtedly you will take, presumably more, and I bid you adieu.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
