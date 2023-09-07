Maybe she wasn’t so dumb after all
Ready or not, there is a lesson here … well, somewhere.
When the dumb blonde jokes were making the rounds a while ago, I thought I knew her — the prototype. Her desk was next to mine in grade school. Even as an indifferent little yokel — and not that it mattered that much at that time — I could see that Gloria Van De Weel was a bit different from the other girls. A bit more of, well, something or other and very strikingly blonde.
Years later at Kent State University, she was also a student there and frequently featured in the college newspaper as a swimsuit contest winner among other things. Right, you guessed it — the other things were various kinds of academic honors or achievements. Not bad for a young dumb blonde who couldn’t remember which was the Pacific Ocean and which was Atlantic in grade school.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Judge had it right on Thomas
On 12 May 23, Ms. Beard-Williams wrote: “If we talk truth, (Clarence) Thomas embodies white supremacist politics, playing Russian roulette with race, and pure deception.” Mr. Thacker criticized Ms. Beard-Williams as “a person who continually bad mouths various folk, mostly white, as that fits her agenda. … Mr. Thomas has served on the Supreme Court for many years with honor.”
In November 1991, after Thomas was confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Supreme Court, A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr, Chief Judge Emeritus of the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals (serving on the bench for 27 years), wrote Thomas a letter that was in the University Of Pennsylvania Law Review. A few excerpts:
“Until your confirmation hearing, I could not find one shred of evidence suggesting an insightful understanding on your part on how the evolutionary movement of the Constitution and the work of civil rights organizations have benefitted you.
“While you were a presidential appointee for eight years, as chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission and as an Assistant Secretary at the Department of Education, you made what I would regard as unwarranted criticisms of civil rights organizations, the Warren Court, and even of Justice Thurgood Marshall.
“If the NAACP had not been lobbying, picketing, protesting and politicking for the 1964 Civil Rights Act, would Monsanto Chemical Company have opened their doors to you in 1977? … In short, isn’t it possible that you might not have gone to Holy Cross if the NAACP and other civil rights organizations, Martin Luther King and the Supreme Court had not recast the racial mores of America?
“During the last 10 years, you have often described yourself as a Black conservative. I must confess that, other than their own self-advancement, I am at a loss to understand what it is that the so-called Black conservatives are so anxious to conserve.
But, candidly, Justice Thomas, I do not believe that you were indeed the most competent person to be on the Supreme Court.
I wonder whether (and how far) the majority of the Supreme Court will continue to retreat from protecting the rights of the poor, women, the disadvantaged, minorities, and the powerless. And if, tragically, a majority of the Court continues to retreat, I wonder whether you, Justice Thomas, an African American, will be part of that majority.”
Sadly, Higginbotham’s letter shows that almost 30 years later, he would be correct about Judge Thomas.
Vincent White
Lancaster
