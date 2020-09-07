Mascot talk
A recent letter called for the Kansas City Chiefs to adopt a new moniker. The writer then implied right-wing racist reactionaries/conservatives don’t understand the objections of Native Americans to mascots with connections to their heritage, alleging they are all insulting.
First, let me acknowledge that Redskins is and always has been a derogatory term and should have been replaced years ago. Also, the term Indians, being mistakenly applied to Native Americans, could certainly be viewed as offensive. And the Indians’ Chief Wahoo and Braves’ Chief Nock-A-Homa along with behaviors by fans like the tomahawk chop are wrong.
But terms like brave, warrior and chief are terms of respect and the latter two are common to many cultures outside America.
The assertion that because many mascots are wild animals, that was the intent of using these names, is myopic. What about Spartans, Trojans, Centurions, Hoosiers, Cornhuskers, Pioneers or Trail Blazers, to name a few? These are just groups of people that are respected. And many have recently suggested renaming the Washington team with names like Red Tails or Tuskegee Airmen, among other pro-Black monikers. Would this mean that Blacks are being equated to animal-like behaviors? I hope not.
Florida State University and Utah have found common ground with the Seminoles and Utes. I would hope that there could be a way to work together to insure respectful use of many of these other mascots, where possible, thus honoring them rather than eliminating them.
Glenn Miller
Palmdale
Time will tell
Is the recent rush for a human relations committee just a political show meant to garner votes during this election cycle or are Steve Hofbauer’s actions genuine?
This is a question that will be answered when we see the end result of his proposal. We will know if he is genuine about the proposal when we see that the Committee is comprised of individuals who truly understand racism and discrimination, systemic and institutional, instead of cronies who support a very slanted and narrow pro-business agenda at the expense of our children’s health and safety.
So far, the proposed body seems focused on social issues that may arise within the city outside of the governmental structure.
For example, if an incident of racism, sexism or any other ism causing discrimination of a protected class takes place within the city confines, this body would step in to try to ameliorate the problem.
If Mr. Hofbauer were truly wanting to root out racism and discrimination in Palmdale, he would follow the example of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Under the leadership of Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, they are presently embarking on an effort to root out all racist and discriminatory practices in their programs and services and looking to see how they can change policies and laws that may be having an unintended negative and disproportionate impact on any of the protected classes.
Ridley-Thomas’ plan is different from Hofbauer’s in that it focuses internally within county government itself while Hofbauer wants to focus on the external, what is occurring in the community. Both are necessary if we are going to deal with racism and discrimination in any real fashion. We have no reason to believe Hofbauer’s intentions are genuine based on what we have seen in the past, but we shall see.
Xavier Flores
president, AV-LULAC
Palmdale
No representation
I am physically ill after reading the article in Saturday’s Valley Press about elected officials Bob Davis, Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell.
The amount of pain and suffering Bridget Cook, Jill McGrady, David Vierra, Barbara Willibrand and Shandelyn Williams have had to endure to protect the staff and students of the AVUHSD is unmeasurable. I don’t think anyone could have imagined what the three trustees have done. I don’t think employees of the high school district know they were being shielded from that kind of torment.
This is our community and we elected these individuals? Well, they don’t represent us. They don’t look or act anything like the good people in our Valley.
Linda Tanner
Lancaster
No competition
Ford vs GM is a prime example of how strong competition produces better automotive products with healthy customer service. Plenty of bells and whistles but the basic products either compete or go under.
As much as I despise the democratic party, I wish they would follow suit with patriotic competition, something besides their usual novelty and boutique candidates, something to keep the Republicans one step ahead with real statesmen/women.
Joe Biden doesn’t have the snowball’s chance of winning and tossing Kamala Harris in the mix was the kiss of death. Biden has lost this election before Trump wins it.
Democrats should be insulted with the candidates the DNC nominated, like entering a jackass in the Kentucky Derby, where’s the competition? It should be like oak trees competing for sunlight, not weeds.
When elections are won by patriots and statespeople, Americans will win from the competition, who knows, maybe the DNC might find another JFK, but like Reagan, he would have switched to Republican long ago.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
