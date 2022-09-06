Oh, the irony!
I love irony.
About nine years ago, Chris Turney, professor of climate change at Australia’s University of New South Wales headed out with over 70 students, film crew and journalists in a fossil-fueled vessel.
Their mission was to motor to Antarctica to document the devastating effects of fossil-fueled global warming on the ice.
Instead, they became hopelessly trapped in the ice.
Chinese and Australian ice breakers belched almost 10,000 tons of carbon trying to rescue them and failed.
Carbon belching helicopters had to rescue them.
Fast forward to this week - California is proud of being the first state to outlaw gas powered car sales by 2035.
At the same time, owners of electric vehicles are asked to not charge their cars at all during the day this week, because the power grid is too stressed.
Imagine the stress when it’s 100% electric cars.
At this same moment, Europe is planning on burning peat moss to keep warm this winter.
China and India are opening new coal plants every month.
Putin just shut off Nord Stream II to Europe.
Germany laughed at the little orange man who warned their country was too dependent on Russian gas for their energy needs.
Germany isn’t laughing now.
It is firing up shuttered coal plants and getting ready for a long cold winter.
It may as well fly a kite with a key attached to it and wait for a lightning bolt to hit it.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
