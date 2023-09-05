Why does AVUHSD need consultant?
I reread the article about AVUHSD hiring a consultant for a bond measure. I’m still trying to figure out why they want a consultant for a bond.
The article never said what they would want a bond for. I looked up enrollment numbers for the district and it hasn’t significantly changed in five years; if anything, it’s gone down. It’s like the 28 classrooms they are adding to Tropico school their enrollment is down 30 in the last five years, so let’s add classrooms for 560 more students. Makes sense to me.
According to CBS at least 853 illegal aliens have died crossing our southern border — the deadliest year recorded by our government. What do you hear from the mainstream media? Crickets.
You want to scare the hell out of teachers union? Just mention the word “vouchers.” It ruins the flow of money you know from the taxpayers to the government to the schools to the teachers to the unions to the politicians. Break that chain and you would have real progress.
“There are 3 kinds of men. The ones who learn by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to touch the electric fence.” — Will Rogers
Congratulations to El Segundo Little League for winning the Little League World Series.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Another dive into the history books
It’s time again to see what we can learn from the Antelope Valley Press’ “Today in History” feature.
On July 20, 1990, Supreme Court Justice William Brennan, one of the courts most liberal voices, announced he was stepping down. He never went on a luxury vacation funded by a billionaire.
On July 27, 2015, the Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders. Rumor has it that Ron DeSantis quit the Boy Scouts when the ban was lifted.
On July 28, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was increasing the number of American troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000. By 1968, the troop level had increased to 550,000 in a war that should never have been fought.
On Aug. 2, 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco. At the time of his death, he was the most corrupt president in history. He’s now in third place behind Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. You might notice they are all Republicans.
On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown, Jr. a Black 18-year-old, was shot to death by a police office following an altercation in Ferguson, Mo. Brown’s death led to violent protests in Ferguson and other cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement. And the problem remains.
On Aug. 15, 2022, prosecutors in Atlanta told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he was a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Rudy G. and Trump ignored the warnings because they believed they are invisible. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Giving thanks to deputies, firemen
I thank you, brave deputies also firemen, for excellent service.
Yes, they deserve our thanks, but above all our respect.
Yes, they put their lives on the line for all of us — that is 24/7 — so that we may secure also safe in our daily lives.
Brave ones, I say: “Do stay well and safe.”
Yes, your friend always.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Processing Fox debate
I found the Fox Republican presidential debates online. They were very interesting in assisting me in forming my thoughts for the primary. I have been leaning towards Mike Pence, if he can pull his numbers up. Otherwise, it would be Chris Christie or Ron DeSantis, depending on who can win the general election.
However, this debate really helped me refine my focus. Tim Scott , who was just a name, is closely aligned with my thoughts and it would be easy to vote for him, except I wish he had longer government experience. I like everything he said.
I was very impressed with how articulate Vivek Ramaswamy was. He just needs some real executive or legislative experience. Then he made a “show stopper.” When asked who will continue to support Ukraine, DeSantis and Ramaswamy refused to raise their hands and explained why. They are done, in my book. I will vote for Joe Biden, once again. DeSantis and Ramaswamy were obviously asleep in their high school world history class. The United States and the free world cannot afford this type of ignorance.
There were three remaining candidates that maybe trying for the vice presidential slot. They should drop out of the race. Two do not have any name identification and are just giving votes to Trump.
If a Trumper gets the nomination, I shall once again cross party lines and have to vote for Joe Biden whom will understand his “Oath of Office.”
Ken Walker
Lancaster
A head start on ending democracy
In a recent letter to the Antelope Valley Press, titled: Trump will end democracy,” the letter cites two legal scholars who found a creative way to keep Donald Trump off the ballot.
Which is a good deal if you hate Trump. But I’m not buying it.
In fact, I think the current administration is doing far more damage to democracy. For instance: Currently the establishment is putting Trump on trial and giving him the full John Wilkes Booth treatment. But in reality, Trump isn’t on trial. Voters rights are.
If you can’t see that squashing voters rights and keeping your political opponent off the ballot are a recipe for one-party rule, you’re just not paying attention.
Listen, I’m no Republican. I’m merely pointing out that, when it comes to ending democracy, Biden has a head start.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.