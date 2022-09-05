Who’s the boss?
The recent story about there being many school districts and boards in the AV, with few or no candidates running, in the November election is telling.
Who’s the boss?
The recent story about there being many school districts and boards in the AV, with few or no candidates running, in the November election is telling.
When the City of Lancaster and Rex Parris began the lawsuit to remove me from the Hospital Board, I fought and still fight because I feared that the lawsuit would discourage people from running for office. I don’t know if it is a coincidence, but it has happened.
I can see why someone would not run for public office if they knew they might be subject to a lawsuit, even though there is no basis for it and. It is only a ploy to drive you out of office by subjecting you to legal costs and perpetual headaches.
You have to remember that when you run for people it is to serve the people. You may get embroiled in a controversy but that should only empower you to believe that, maybe, you are doing something right to upset a group of people who are using the legal system for their own ends.
The rich and the powerful are not the bosses in this country. We, the people, are.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Get a job
My wife and I both went to college and each earned two degrees. Student loans were a big part of paying for college and they were paid off.
President Biden’s college loan payoff is unfair, outrageous and totally politically motivated.
He is definitely pandering to his elite and those who want a free ride and of course he wants their vote.
My really big issue is that it is an unequal, unfair give-away that falls on the shoulders of every taxpayer.
Biden doesn’t even know how much it will all cost. Estimates range from 200 billion to 800 billion dollars. But then who cares, the national debt is over 30 trillion dollars so what’s a trillion or two more.
Think about our national debt , it’s so large that there isn’t enough money in the entire world to pay it. The yearly cost of servicing that debt is over $400,000,000,000 that could be use for the citizens of our country.
There also doesn’t seem to be eligibility requirements for the give-away. Does the student who took out a loan and quit college qualify? Will the pre-med student who needs over $100.000 only get $10,000? Will the idiot who majors in gender studies also get money? What about the tax consequences of this free money? I think the loosey-goosey nature of this give away is ripe for all sorts of graft. Who is going to administer the give-away? Will this give away be used as political favors? As far as I can see, their are few rules on the give away so it probably amounts to an opening of the democrat free money floodgates.
I seems to me that the best program for paying off a college loan is called ”a job.”
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
