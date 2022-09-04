A list of things
I think we all agree that there are certain things that we don’t have to think about. Lead pipe cinches, long held American beliefs and values. Here’s a list of those things.
1. America will always be a democracy. Jefferson, Madison, Lincoln, and both Roosevelt’s made sure of that. We will never turn into a dictatorship.
2. Conserve water? That’s just a scare tactic by left wing environmentalists. Hey, just look at the size of the ocean.
3. What the hell is Climate Change? It gets hot in the summer and cold in the winter. So, we are getting too many floods, triple digit temperatures in all areas of the country, and big fires throughout the west. It’s just Mother Nature.
4. There is not much difference between Democrats and Republicans. It doesn’t matter who runs the Senate, House, or state governments. Voting is not all that important.
5. Teachers? There will always be enough teachers. They love teaching. Make them buy the materials they need. Keep those salaries low. Teacher shortage? Give me a break.
6. Homeless people? Homelessness has nothing to do with the cost of housing. They are just bums.
7. Guns? We’ve always had guns. OK, maybe we haven’t, but that’s what makes us different from all those other countries, where school children don’t get killed every week.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Not ready for primetime
Governor Newsom wants all cars sold in California to be all electric by 2035. Very ambitious to say the least.
Now, contrast that with just a couple of days ago a weather report came out saying this coming week the temperatures are predicted to be very hot and we should expect rolling blackouts.
What’s wrong with this picture? How is it that Californians are being forced to go with all electric cars, yet the state’s electrical grid can’t keep up with a few hot days? Green energy or State leaders are not ready for prime time.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Thumbs up or thumbs down?
This portion of the AV Press has become an unending, boring recycling of mudslinging, grammar correcting, petty arguments from a few folks on different sides of the political and religious spectrum.
Take it from someone who has lived 78 years, worked in corporate America, been active in church, listened to unending sides of battles about everything from pro life to assisted suicide, to political affiliations you will never change the view of others with any of these tactics, or possibly by any means at all because we all have our own beliefs, values and opinions.
Case in point. A Christian quoting bible scripture trying to convince a non believer/atheist that he is wrong will never convince him since he is a non believer/atheist who does not believe in what the Christian is using to try to make him see your point.
Then the non believer/atheist quoting bible scripture back to the Christian will never work because it holds no weight in the game since it is being quoted by a non believer/atheist who is using something he does not believe in to try to convince another to see his point.
How about we all agree that by living in a constitutional republic we have a right to our own opinions and beliefs and instead of the unending, bitter squabbling that is benefiting no one, we all put on our adult hats and change the narrative by talking about something positive and productive and possibly work together on some issues that many can agree on and try to improve them?
If that holds no appeal for you then how about pour a cold drink, get comfortable and read a good book. Maybe you could write a book review and let us know if you give it a thumbs up or down.
Donna Arvesen
Llano
Roe, Roe, Roe your vote
To be sung to “Row, Row, Row Your Boat”
Roe Roe Roe your vote away from the GOP
Wade ashore and post the score for Democracy.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Darwinism
Unbelievable editorial AVP 8-31-22; Unbelievable stupidity on both sides, both the execrable pedophile and an unbelievably gullible victim. Or victims.
Maybe the believable part of all this is that Darwinian Natural Selection once again has done its essential and judicious pruning.
And, oops, belay the dissenting, unbelieving letters here Folks; I know whose toes I’ve mashed.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Party of crooks and crime
During a Fox News interview, Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, said on 08/28/2022; “There will be riots if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted over his handling of classified materials.”
Even Rudy Giuliani, is jumping on the band wagon by saying; “If Trump gets elected, the first thing he’ll do is raid every one of Biden’s houses.”
Many of Trump’s closest allies are promising revenge after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said during a Fox News interview; “We’re going to have to fight fire with fire and the way to do it is win elections, win them overwhelmingly and then use the appropriations process to choke down the FBI and choke down the Justice Department and get to the bottom of who approved this.”
For decades, the GOP, gave the impression they were the party of law and order. My question is are they now surrendering any claim to being that party?
Since the 2020 election they have become the party of crooks and crime by following their beloved Donald J. Trump blatant endorsement of lawlessness. For years he has been igniting conflict with his special brand of kerosene.
The Republican penchant for voter suppression and gerrymandering certainly lends itself to such a description to maintain control of American.
The GOP has brazenly attacked voting rights. They have launched a full-scale assault on the election system. Fueled by Trump’s Big Lie, this attack relies upon a multi-pronged strategy of gerrymandering, voter suppression, and the takeover of election positions by ideologues who allege that the 2020 election was stolen.
Republicans have drawn Democrats out of their districts, passed laws making it harder to vote, and sought to consolidate control over how elections are run, along with how votes are counted. We can see this in Georgia.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Here to help
The new Palmdale Epic Power contract reminds me of the Ronald Reagan terrifying words “I’m from the government and I’m here to help”.
California has a bill that allows them to control wages and working conditions of some businesses. That will be the model for California socialist takeover all businesses.
Wake up voters.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
