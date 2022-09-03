Questions! Do people understand that when the biden regim raise taxes on large corporations that they are costing the consumer? that would be you & me. Do people understand that they will be paying for a debt you did not make or sign for the biden regim forgives student loans.
It is a slap in the face for people that struggled to pay their student loans off?
Do people understand that a large increase in your ss could put you in a higher taxes brack and what ever you get could end up be paid pack in taxes and med care because med care will go up because of all the things they are adding that you will be able to get it is not free.)
Do people understand that this regine is bying uor votes? Do people understand that this regime is all for killing unborn right up to birth? That takes a sick mind.
People need to open their eyes. This regime is killing America, killing your freedom.
When they are telling you free free they are taking something from you with the other hand. Nothing in life is free, that is unless you are illegal then everything is free according to the Biden regime.
Do people understand that their taxes dollars are paying for the free free to the illegal alien? Do people understand we have an open border?
The World Health Organization has issued a dire warning of a future mass starvation in East Africa due to a record drought. The W.H.O was some help during the COVID crises. We need a “feed the world” part 2 fund raiser in helping feed our fellow man controlled by Churches and private organizations not governments who turn crises into political issues.
Im reminded of the Haitian earthquake where $billions were raised with no accountability as an example. The truth is that some parts of the world like the middle east, south/west America and many parts of the world has always had drought weather patterns.
Im still waiting for all those socialist and their Hollywood liberals who support the Biden’s Green New Deal which in reality is a hidden under the table re-start economic button for America to start a new movement under “save the planet” from a .... solar flare, a dooms day asteroid strike, a 6 plus hurricane, 12.0 earth quake, volcanic eruption, a future nuclear Iran and a possible nuclear war with china or Russia.
Wake up America in the end its all about control over the American population the new communist way without firing a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.