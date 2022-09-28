Socialist revolutions
John Manning: “It’s a mockery of yourself when you advocate for a small nation like Cuba as an example of success despite requiring large infusions of outside aid. Even its evident marginal results are explained by blaming it on suppression by outside capitalized forces.”
Yes, that’s it; the hideously cruel U.S. embargo against Cuba is a mere “outside capitalized force.” But even the U.S. economy was severely distressed by 1973’s Opec oil embargo, which only involved one commodity.
The sixty-year-old embargo against Cuba involves nearly everything under the Sun, including syringes, and negatively affects every aspect of Cuban society.
Manning: “...you cannot hide the communist/Marxist historical fact of tens of millions of deaths in Russia, Maoist China, and the killing fields of Cambodia...”
It’s telling that, although I have debunked the book that put forth that nonsense on more than one occasion - “The Black Book of Communism,” Manning has never attempted to counter my arguments. Instead, and like the balance of his brethren, he prattles on with the same old, easily punctured lies.
The book’s publisher, Harvard University Press’ Mark Kramer, admitted that it “contains fatal mathematical errors, which render it akin to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”
Have excesses and injustices occurred within socialist revolutions? Yes. And Interestingly, right-wingers never mention the murderous and poverty-perpetuating regimes that socialist revolutions have sought to overthrow.
People like Manning never mention the murderous behavior of U.S.-supported dictators like Nicholas II, Batista, and, say, Pinochet.
Per Manning’s assertion that socialist revolutions have been abject failures, nothing could be more wrong. Those revolutions have lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and brought forth equality unmatched in the capitalist world.
So, if socialist revolutions are “abject failures,” why has so much effort been devoted to defeating them?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
An ‘honest’ man
Just a comment for the “Democrats” and their Witch Hunt” related to Donald Trump. “You Can’t Cheat An Honest Man”!
John Elkins
Lancaster
Kudos for hydrogen fuel
The text below is prompted by the article, “Not Good,” published in the AV Press, September 20, 2022, authored by Mr. Mike DeBry.
Mr. DeBry, after reading your opinion of our President Biden, I cannot stand by and not answer your very insulting derogatory opinion of one of the most hard working for our nation’s betterment, and population well fare since FDR and JFK.
From your Republican perspective, “Biden wares horns.” It is beyond my comprehension how your perspective can support Donald Trump as a candidate, that preaches civil war, supports white supremacy, and will not allow women to have control of their own personal bodies. His support of the January 6th Capital attack insurrection, and refusing to admit he lost the election, after no proofs were made, is unacceptable to me.
His method of operation, following Hitler’s Play Book, “Mine Koff, “ using white supremacy para-military groups as his private army units, as Hitler did with his “Brownshirts,” is totalitarian. Then treating highly classified document as his private property, “blackmail” sources, is the last straw for me. Trump must be criminally indicted, prosecuted for his many crimes, and jailed.
Biden on the other hand, should be commended for getting the USA competitive with the rest of the world, i.e., China. Re-establishing the USA’s manufacturing abilities, cooperating with the United Nations in reducing manmade Global Warming, and beginning to cooperate with world powers to transition the world’s economy from a fossil fuel economy to a Hydrogen fuel economy.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
A legend was born
Corrections. I would like to apologize for all the misspelling and most of all for “150” the start of the Korean War, the war started in 1950 and a Cease fire was put in place in the summer of 1953.
I spent 360 days in Fox Co. 2nd. Bn. 1st Marine Div. credited with 12 months combat.
But I need to tell the story of “Tootsie Rolls” and the part they played in the battel at the “Chosin Reservoir” in Nov. to Dec. some 70 years ago (not 50).
A miss communication between a Marie radioman and an Army supply type over the radio that led to the Air Force air dropping palettes of “Tootsie Rolls” to the Marines up north.
Marine Corps code for 60mm mortar rounds was “tootsie rolls” the army supply man did not have a copy of the Corps code book and filled the order with you got it, “Tootsie Rolls”.
It turned out that was not at all bad. The “Tootsie Rolls” not only gave us an energy lift but kept our mouths from being so dry. The “Rolls “ also were used to plug bullet holes in vehicle’s gas tanks. Chewed until soft they made a good “patch” they froze.
Thus, the legend was born. (This time I used the built-in spell check)
William Beasley
GySgt USMC (Ret)
California City
Very consistent
After studying Biden’s political career I found one thing that he is very consistent at.
1-taking credit for good things that other people do, 2- blaming others when he screws up.
Aside to Mr. Brax, I didn’t come to this conclusion from the this day in history column. Aside to VP don’t quit publishing the history column, you will lose a regular opinion writer.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Editor’s note: We have no intention of discontinuing the “Today in History” feature.
