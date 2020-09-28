Forethought would be nice
Like most of governor Newsom’s proposals, his move to end sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035 has unintended consequences.
His move will force people to go out of state to buy new cars with internal combustion engines and/or to drive old cars longer.
The number of cars with internal combustion engines in California will remain the same.
Likewise, the end of fracking in California by 2024 will require that gasoline produced by fracking in neighboring states be purchased and trucked in to be sold here at additional cost to the consumer.
Therefore, none of his proposals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% can be achieved.
It would be nice if governor Newsom gave his ideas a little thought before going forward with them.
Ed Bradfield
Rosamond
The horror
How is it possible that the man of 18,000 lies can even remotely be given a chance at re-election?
Oh the horror! Are we that stupid?
To list all of the crazy, shocking, harmful actions he has taken could take a book ... or two.
Let’s not lose our Democracy. Vote with intelligence.
Ray Carver
Lancaster
A challenge
In this day of instant news it seems almost impossible that everyone does not have the latest information on anything, that is unless you are being fed news designed to tell you only what they want you to hear.
How much longer are we going to pretend that we’re in a pandemic?
The CDC has already admitted that only 6% of the 190,000 “Covid deaths” or 11,400, were actually caused by the virus and most of those deaths were elderly people with depleted immune systems or other serious underlying Illnesses.
They report a 99.9% recovery rate among otherwise healthy patients. A few recovered before they even knew they had it.
The CDC estimates that typically between 12,000-61,000 die annually from seasonal flu.
I noticed that Paul Krugman’s hate for our sitting president was once again evidenced in his latest lie filled commentary.
Krugman, Pelosi, Schumer, every Democrat, every liberal news media and every “never Trump” enthusiast, including our local letter writers, have vehemently blamed President Trump for the spread of COVID-19 in our country.
You say he is responsible for all 190,000 Covid deaths. You all have the same orchestrated message: “Trump was slow to act”; “Trump did nothing”; “Trump golfed while America burned”.
What’s striking about this is that none, not a single one of you, has offered up what the president should have done. No one has stepped up and said, “This is what I would have done.”
Well now’s your chance. I challenge any one to come forward with all your 20/20 hindsight and Monday morning quarterbacking, something that no one had access to at the time, and tell us exactly what the president should have done that would saved 190,000 lives.
It’s time to put up or shut up.
Harold Holifield
Palmdale
