A letter to the AV Press stated, “Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.” According to historians, James Buchanan is ranked first as being the worst, closely followed by Trump.
Looks to me like Trump is the corrupt one. Afterall, Letitia James, the New York attorney general just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump. In her press conference she said, “This was not the art of the deal, this was the art of the steal.”
This letter writer also wrote, “When Biden was asked why he was celebrating when the stock market sank, his response everyone knows the stock market has nothing to do with the economy really! Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Yahoo finance, CNBC, CNN Business all tied the stock decline to economic issues.”
Andrew VanWazer, Vice President at JP Morgan, wrote, “remember that the economy is not the same as the equity market. People invest in stocks, not GDP.”
In addition, he wrote “We all knew inflation was going to be higher after the onset of COVID: It turns out that it’s tough to pump trillions of dollars of stimulus into an economy, simultaneously deal with supply chain issues, and avoid an increase in prices across many different goods and services.”
American professor, author, lawyer, and political commentator Robert Reich, says, “The underlying problem is not inflation. It’s corporate power. The entire American economy is concentrated into the hands of a few greedy, corporate giants with the power to raise prices.”
Further he says, “inflation! Inflation! Everyone’s talking about it. But ignoring one of its biggest causes: corporate concentration. Everybody’s ignoring the deeper structural reason for price increases: the concentration of the American economy into the hands of a few corporate giants with the power to raise prices.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Winter is coming
The K Cup Quandary. In order to comply with the latest nonsense from Sacramento we must separate our organic i.e. food waste from the regular trash to save us from Global Warming, this material is to be combined with grass clippings etc. and, as reported in the AVP is then trucked out of the AV to be turned into compost at some other location, one wonders how efficient that process is with diesel fuel going for $6.00 plus a gallon, but liberals and their Climate Change Gurus are not the most logical thinkers on the planet.
I noticed lately and maybe you did too that the local climate did change, it got colder, winter is coming. For all the Climate Change Chicken Littles, I suggest going back to school and take Geology and Geography and historic meteorology and then you might have a better idea of earths past climate changes, and not just parrot the Lefts mantra whose aim is to control the people and cripple the United States.
By the way that big light bulb in the sky and earth’s orbit have more to do with climate than all the SUV/s in the world. Now back to the K Cup Quandary, do I have to field strip (disassemble) my K Cup to extract the coffee grounds and throw the plastic in the plastic bin and the grounds in with my grass clippings or should Gov. Nonsense set up a commission to figure that out.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
What’s Trump got to do with it?
California steadily lost 182,000 citizens in the past 2 years. Gavin Newsom blames the historic number on Trumps Visa policies.
It’s hard to believe any hardcore Democrats would buy this line. Could it be from California’s high taxes, high crime, restrictive COVID policies, and out-of-control homelessness?
Newsom comments came during a talk at the Code 2022 conference early this month. He boasted of California’s successes, including outperforming other states in terms of GDP growth and more than $100 billion-dollar operating surplus.
Obviously, it wasn’t spent on homelessness, drug enforcement, more police force and crime control. Newsom states “Our formula for success is getting first-round draft choices from around the world. I mean, we’re as dumb as we want to be, this whole border debate is made up”.
The border debate is made up, really? Why is everyone leaving? California’s misguided leadership has turned the state’s finances into a basket case. Because California’s pandemic lockdowns were so strict and lasted so long, its economy was in a tailspin and then grew anemically compared to the national average.
Unemployment and claims were abnormally high, and the state didn’t have funds to pay unemployment benefits. The results: the state owes the Treasury’s unemployment trust fund almost $18 billion, which will have to be financed by tax increases on state businesses.
California is fifth in the nation with the highest overall state and local tax burden. The top income tax rate is 13.3% and state sales tax rate 7.25%, What does this have to do with Trumps Visa policies? And to think Newsom has talks of running for President. God save us all.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
