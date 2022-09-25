Buying votes
Newsom is about to distribute “gasoline tax rebate checks”, the qualifications have nothing to do with the amount of gasoline you bought but will put up to $1,000 cash in your hands about 6 weeks before election day...not a coincidence.
The only equitable solution is a tax reduction at the pumps for the end user and directly proportional to the amount you buy, especially the truck driver who has the misfortune to fuel up in California and pays the most tax but a reduction doesn’t have the same psychological effect like cash in the hand.
If you are not insulted by this, you should be because Gavin is only trying to buy votes with tax dollars that doesn’t belong to him. Cash the check but don’t insult your intelligence by drinking the Kool-aid because the socialism train has a caboose. Vote red Nov 8th.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Midnight delivery
Those poor millionaires of Martha Vineyard having 50 illegals dropped off on a surprise visit uninvited claiming they can’t accommodate them.
Good thing the brave folks of Martha’s Vineyard did the humane thing by having the National Guard remove all 50 and place them in a military compound in less then 48 hours upon arrival deported with operation immigrant removal in not in our town, out of sight out of mind.
Those “welcome to Martha’s Vineyard” signs removed faster then one can say....invasion, there goes the neighborhood. What if these immigrants were from the Ukraine would they receive the same treatment.
Im sure those million dollar homes that are empty during the off season would make great accommodations while permanent housing can be built on the Island. Why is it only a problem when those with power and influence who support open borders get a taste of their own medicine.
What if all those liberal social Democrats who support open borders were forced to take these immigrants into their own homes to provide out of pocket shelter, food, clothing, healthcare and education.
The governors of Florida and Texas should of done the Biden thing by dropping off these immigrants under the darkness of night in a special Biden midnight type delivery service, coming to a neighborhood near you.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Cutting the red tape
I talk to folks about rooftop solar almost every single day and let me tell you - people aren’t happy. Getting solar is confusing, expensive, and just takes forever.
I was talking to a woman last weekend who told me that it took her six weeks just to get a permit from the city for her installation; seeing the look of astonishment on my face she laughed and told me it took her parents, also in Palmdale, almost twice that. Thankfully, the whole solar installation process is right on the cusp of becoming much easier - city leaders in Palmdale and Lancaster just have to act.
There’s a new software created by the Department of Energy that’s free for cities called SolarAPP+. This program automates the permitting process for routine rooftop solar installations, chopping average wait times from over a month to under a day. That’s the power of cutting the red tape.
As if the government needed another reason to adopt SolarAPP+...they have to. On Friday, the state passed the Solar Access Act requiring all large California cities like Lancaster and Palmdale to automate their systems and make it as easy as possible for anyone who wants solar to get solar. Now it’s just up to city leaders to do the right thing and adopt this commonsense system.
For the grid. For the planet. For the people.
Jake Schwartz
Lancaster
Roundabout needed
The city of Lancaster needs to install a roundabout at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th St., West. My wife personally witnessed a fatal accident there a few years back, and her and I both came upon a fatal accident there a year or two ago with four fatalities. Now two teenagers lost their lives in the same intersection.
I travel to Bend Oregon frequently, and they have many roundabouts. They all run very smoothly. I know a lot of people don’t like them but once you get used to them they are very safe and effective.
I will intentionally go by way of a roundabout because I know that I won’t be caught by a red light.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Word salad
July 2016: Former FBI Director Comey said “120 emails in 52 email chains contain classified information when they were sent or received.
Eight were classified Top Secret..36 Secret...and 8 were confidential information yet Hillary still claims that she never used her private server for classified business to this day. But then she’s a Democrat.
Actually seen on MSM that there could be a potential problem with not having enough infrastructure for electric car charging. I see Chuckles the Border Czar got some new neighbors.
Why do they celebrate Mexican independence day in the US? Obiden says the pandemic is over. Minions minutes later say that’s not what he meant. His Executive orders have cost 1.5 trillion since he went in office and nobody knows where the money is.
On CNN Don Lemon told British commentator Hillary Fordwich the royals should pay reparations for slavery. She agreed about reparations but said they should go to the head of the line and charge the African kings that rounded up there own people and put them in cages on the beach and sold them to the slave traders. Britain was the first country to ban slavery. “Word salad” what you get when Chuckles the Border Czar gives a “speech”. Too bad they don’t teach history in school anymore.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Too late
Time to change everything — oops too late.
Climate change is here and it’s only going to be worse.
Be scared ... Be very scared.
The Arctic’s Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places, the seals are finding the water too hot according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from the Consulate at Bergen, Norway.
Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes.
Soundings to a depth of 3,100 meters showed the gulf stream still very warm.
Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones, the report continued, while at many points well known glaciers have entirely disappeared.
Very few seals and no white fish are found in the eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts which have never before ventured so far north, are being encountered in the old fishing grounds.
Within a few years, it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.
We must apologize. We neglected to mention that this report was from November 2, 1922, as reported by the AP and published in the Washington Post 99 years ago.
This must have been caused by the Model T Ford’s emissions or possibly from horse and cattle emissions.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Always remembered
The war in Korea, 150 to 1953 is fotten refered to as the “Forgot Warton” but not by everyone.
This week I received in the mail a package for Chicago, IL. It was a package of “Tootsie Rolls”, almost a pound of them. Each year at the reunion of “The Chosin Few” there are many offerings of Tootsie Rolls all over the place.
The history of “The Chosin Few is best told in the handout that came with the “Tootsie Rolls” The reunion that was to be held in 2020, a fifty year reunion, was canceled because of Covid 19 (as was the 2021 reunion).
This year the Co. that makes “Tootsie Rolls” not only provided their normal supply to the reunion, sent each and every member of the “Chosin Few” a “Tootsie Roll” bank full of “ tootsie Rolls”. Nice that someone still remembers what happed those fifty years ago.
William Beasley
California City
Sold on a wall
In AV Press’ Focus article Sept. 18, “Migrants...Martha’s Vineyard”, the last sentence stood out to me. It was about inhumane treatment of illegals.
A couple of other points need additional info for clarification also. The illegals knew where they were headed. Maps of Martha’s Vineland were handed out to them as one was held up by a resident who complained about the illegals in front of tv cameras. Also, the residents did call Massachusetts National Guard to fly the illegals out of the Vineyard. They were gone in a little more than 24 hours. No time was wasted.
So much for the elitist resident’s humanitarian consciousness and efforts, just get them out fast.
Being flown to someplace new and not knowing what to expect can provoke much anxiety for sure. But, inhumane? - No!
What is inhumane is for families being enticed by leftist’s rhetoric to walk hundreds
of miles from Central America to our southern border. All along the way women and girls
are raped. Many of them plus young children are left alone and abandoned in the middle of nowhere. Many drown while crossing the Rio Grande river. Many are left to die in our brutal Southwestern desert. Upon arriving here many women are forced into sex slavery and men into forced labor to payoff their debts.
This is what is inhumane, this is what is brutal, and this is what is completely ignored by the Left.
This begs the question what is humane? A wall. Would a wall end it all - no.
But, a wall would absolutely end 95% of the enticement for poor people to believe in an unknowingly cruel joke, a journey to the land of free stuff - fraught with misery and death.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
And they chanted
Is great to see the British love Groundhog Biden. When his motorcade was traveling thru the city, the people lined up and chanted, We Love Joe Biden.
Ok maybe is not what they were chanting but they obviously are aware what a lousy president he is. Don’t get me wrong I like Groundhog, who doesn’t like a useful idiot.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
No reward for dishonesty
I support freedom of speech, but I want a new rule for our elections: if a political ad is debunked as misleading in one election, it cannot be recycled in the next election without some kind of disclaimer.
I’m frustrated that allies of our congressman, Mike Garcia, are repeating dishonest attacks from 2020. They claim his challenger, Christy Smith, “voted to lay off teachers” and “raise her own pay” while on the Newhall School Board.
PolitiFact rated these exact claims as “Mostly False” in the previous election in 2020. After investigating the claim, Politifact found out that Smith actually voted to stop nearly all of the job losses after helping guide the school district through their budget struggles.
And the “pay increase” came years later and was just a $12 adjustment to a $250 monthly stipend that board members receive. Newhall teachers also wrote an open letter on Medium saying the attack ads distorted the truth and that Smith supported the teachers.
I ask my fellow voters: don’t reward Garcia for this kind of dishonesty. We all need to vote for Christy Smith for Congress this year.
Devon Gonzalez
Palmdale
A view from the right
Democrats use name calling to have those whom they oppose silenced and dissolve.
Using terms, they don’t understand and won’t define, we hear them screech ‘fascist’, ‘MAGA’, calling honest hard-working Christian American’s ‘domestic terrorists’, and ‘extremist’. Aren’t these party racketeer’s projecting, all for their fear of being fired?
Trying to drive Americans from the marketplace of discourse, shouldn’t these democrat con artists be laughed off the stage for their delusional claims? Are these spoiled children’s loud harangue because they don’t get their way, which is to have power over the people; result, to be tyrants?
MAGA, Make America Great Again! These Democrats, National Socialists, do not want America to be Great, thus branding MAGA as ‘extremist’ and using it as a pejorative?
They work to impoverish the people and nation by destroying our economy.
During the mob riots of the past, a demonstration of democracy in action, where property was destroyed, stolen, stores looted, fires set, deliberately harming people whom they deem a threat to their Marxist reset and the democrats, including California’s Kamala Harris, set up funds to pay their bail.
Democrat cities defunded their police forces, thus creating open terror zones.
Now, democrat-controlled legislatures pass legislation reducing bail to zero, not required, for such criminal acts as looting, burning, theft, rape, second degree murder, which will encourage their underlings to form into mobs again and attack our businesses, your homes, property and persons.
When democrats defunded police forces the people marched to the gun stores to arm themselves, a natural and shrewd preparatory reaction. Remember that self-defense is not a crime unless your district attorney or governor is a democrat.
Appearing on national news programs democrat legislators look to insurance companies to pay the bill for their approved criminal activity. Aren’t they promoting theft and bankruptcy?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.