Trump has space in their heads
Donald Trump had first-class accommodations in every competitor’s head at the GOP debate. They were cogs. He was “the” big wheel, the chosen one capable of making deals with the GOP base.
The cogs codified his status when they agreed Pence put the Constitution over Trump’s agenda but cowardly doubled back, and most said they would support Trump as the party’s nominee irrespective of a felony conviction. Homage was paid to the “chosen one” and the old GOP of law and order evaporated.
I am a Democrat who applauds Trump’s ingenuity and skill set. He found the emotional “sweet spot” disenchanted and disengaged Americans never realized existed and he laid claim. That pot of gold made him a formidable force with either party.
His flippant disregard for diplomacy and proper etiquette, false bravado, dissemination of misinformation, rhetorical nonsense, con-man skills, ability to gracefully covet what is not his, and unwavering resolve to use, abuse and throw anyone under the bus with no qualms excites, attracts and inspires the disenchanted and disengaged base.
Ironically, on Jan. 6, the Dems saw evil and treason when Trump exhibited a vivid and masterful demonstration of his dominance. I saw him feeding their hunger to be valued and affirmed and binding their souls.
It was an already compromised democracy embracing minorities, the disenfranchised, LGBTQ and illegal aliens over their white supremacy and white privilege. He elevated their gut-wrenching rage, fear, prejudice and sense of government betrayal to a national platform, and gave their misery credence. He boldly, defiantly, and unapologetically represented them like no one has in decades.
And then there was the cherub-looking Kyle Rittenhouse who shot and killed Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 and was found not guilty by a jury. Rittenhouse established the Rittenhouse Foundation, which fights for gun rights and includes leaders with close ties to ultraconservative megadonors from West Texas.
Political pundits and his snitch of a niece Mary Trump have no intellectual answers for the bad boy’s magnetism. Did his parents stop breastfeeding too soon? Who created this monster, why, and how? Was it nature or nurture? Maybe it had to do with listening and doing.
For almost 250 years, we have managed many internal upheavals but “We The People” stayed on one path. Maybe the Americans of today have different expectations from those of our ancestors and have a vision of a different America.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
LA wasting money on homeless issue
That Los Angeles Mayfair hotel sale for $60 million, turning the hotel into a intern housing for the homeless, in my opinion looks like a waste of tax money.
The LA City Council approved the sale. So far $4,700 per month per homeless person has been spent, and now $11 million is needed for renovations, upgrades, cleaning and repairs in damages caused by a few ungrateful homeless people. They left out was the cost of health, drug /alcohol counseling and treatment and the monthly cost for maintenance and security.
I also wonder with the large influx of immigrants pouring into downtown Los Angeles from (President Joe) Biden’s come one come all open border policy — will the new migrants be housed at the Mayfair hotel?
Notice how those individuals and organizations support the homeless — just not near my house.
Meanwhile, LA city officials are wondering why the homeless population has grown. I’m reminded of “build it and they will come,” and come they will. Homelessness, the new way of life.
I’m willing to bet a good number of those who will criticize me for saying that probably never helped the homeless before. They should ask themselves why are they now so concerned; could it be a problem they can no longer ignore.
I hope our Antelope Valley elected officials take a good look at Los Angeles in what not to do that best serves all, mainly the homeless and the hard-working tax payer.
I believe real success is measured by reducing the homeless population, the poverty industry and the need for those non-profit organizations. I’m all for helping the homeless in giving them a hand-up, not a hand-out in to make them dependent on free programs for survival.
Anybody care to print the total cost in helping the homeless in America just in the last 2½ years?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Read every word, for your sake
So, it seems that only left, liberal, single-minded folk, are allowed to continually call those with whom they do not agree with on any contriteness.
One longtime writer usually fails to read every word and, often, misinterprets the point or points of those he insists on calling “Far right wing, MAGA Trumpers, conservative Fascists.”
I was once called by the editor and told I was not allowed to call “locals” stupid, Simple minded, Haters, idiots, etc, but it was OK to call national and state public folk names, as long as it was “clean.” I have since abided by those requests. I complain here, as I am allowed to voice my opinions about our vice president, president, governor, etc., as see it — in other words, opinion.
I doubt any of the opinion letter writers who lean to the right are fascists. I know I am not. I also doubt our left, liberal user of the word “fascist” even knows what it means. If he did, he would take a hard look and see that the current administration in Washington and Sacramento are, every day, drawing closer and closer to fascist ways.
Fascist: “Follower of Political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions.”
Under fascist rule, the emphasis is on the “group” — “nation” — with few individual rights.
Fascist: From the Italian word: Fascio, meaning group bundle. You must support the ruling party’s views on society, politics and culture, or else.
That sounds a lot like all the stuff the Biden administration is shoving down America’s mouth, and folks like the left, liberal opinion letter writers are following like lemmings.
Yes, I have opinions on many things. I am allowed to voice them. I write opinion letters. Most are not printed. If my views on religion bother you, tough — I do not answer to you. Same for any other of my opinions, on anything, Don’t read it. If you do, and respond, make sure you read every word. That way, you won’t be embarrassed when I correct you.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Comments do not show disrespect
Ray Freeman told me, “I think you show disrespect for your fellow writers.”
Countering bigotry, ignorance toward Marxism and antiscience doesn’t constitute disrespect. Any thoughts concerning the many writers who have told me to leave the land of my birth, Ray Freeman?
Ray Freeman: “Many writers don’t have the writing skills and vocabulary you have but should be able to have their letters in print without worrying about someone with perhaps superior skills.”
Cite an example of my chastising someone for their writing skills and vocabulary, Ray Freeman.
Ray Freeman: “I like reading your letters.”
Then maybe you’ll consider my admonishment to always “follow the money” while reading climate-science denial articles, for fossil fuel capitalists partly fund right-wing institutions like the Heritage Foundation and Heartland Institute.
Miguel Rios: “I believe [Marsh] has no right to push alternative lifestyles on other people’s children.”
Here’s another question Miguel Rios will dodge. How (exactly) am I pushing alternative lifestyles on other people’s children, Miguel Rios?
Vincent White: “Marsh stated that the parents ‘may be prejudicial toward transgendered people.’ However, it’s a scientific fact that ‘critical parts of the brain involved in decision-making aren’t fully developed until …’”
I referenced people who murder, beat, and otherwise abuse their gender-non-conforming children, Vincent White, (not) brain development.
Vincent White: “The Bible states that God made people either men or women, nothing else.”
As evidenced by Reifenstein syndrome and other intersex classifications, “God” — actually, nature — does make people who are neither wholly male nor wholly female. Indeed, to believe that gender is a static affair reveals a degree of unsophistication that only the Bible can surpass.
But Christianity’s myths about gender serve a larger purpose; to reinforce the “world-historical defeat of the female sex,” which is ancillary to LGBTQ oppression. Class-based societies formed along with the social construct “nuclear family,” and the previous freedom of expressing one’s sexuality and gender was lost.
The new family formulation, predicated on women’s unpaid labor, was induced so that subsequent generations could be reared at no cost to the capitalist state. And everything contrary to that, i.e., gender-non-conformity, was excoriated and often criminalized.
To reinforce that, additional linking of biological sex and gender decided what was “naturally” expected of men and women. However, such gender expectations are the material basis of class society. The arrangement of “the nuclear family” constructs them to fashion grotesquely inequitable social relations between capitalists and workers.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
