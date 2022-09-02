The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “No more taxes,” published in the Tuesday, August 23, 2022 issue. The current candidate, and former board member of the Antelope Valley Health District, Mr. Michael Rives, authored this article outlining reasoning and proposed methods for financing hospital replacement buildings.
I have an alternate method for hospital funding using available government environmental improvement grants.
Currently, I am a Technical Consultant to the Blackstone Corp. The Blackstone owned Willis Tower, (former the Sears Tower), located in Chicago, IL, is being transitioned from their local electrical grid powering to total hydrogen fuel powering.
I am the originating presenter to the Blackstone board, September 2021. Using government grant funding, coupled Blackstone funds, this project’s end results are: 50% reduction in total energy costs, near zero carbon footprint, near zero cyber attack risk, etc.
I propose to apply similar funding and technical processes for gaining hospital replacement buildings, without additional taxation to the Antelope Valley populace.
The City of Lancaster is sponsoring the establishment of a Hydrogen fuel generation plant here in Lancaster, ground breaking 2023, operational 2026.
My proposal to the Hospital management and Health District Board, is to apply for available environmental grant funds, and combine these funds with additional funding sources to power all hospital replacement buildings totally using Lancaster produced hydrogen fuel.
It is a win - win situation, avoiding additional taxations.
One of your writers has chosen to defame Francis Scott Key, that famous patriotic American who penned our National Anthem, in “Taking the oppression”, using fabricated tales, propaganda and lies to weaken this nation; to institute animosity between people over an issue permanently settled more than 150 years ago.
Misleading the reader with “Their … No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”; using it out of context, and ascribing it to negro slaves.
The beginning is “And where is that band who so vauntingly swore, That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion, A home and a country should leave us no more?” Key was describing the British invaders intent.
He also writes “Francis Scott Key was a soldier and a chattel enslaver who stated that black people were ‘a distinct and inferior race of people.’” Was his source Wikipedia?
No, this quote comes from “The Globalist”, a Communist propaganda rag.
Displaying his animosities, ignorance of history and economics, does your writer have the intent to deceive and mislead people using disguised Marxist harangues?
And, to what end? To reinstate the slavery he decries under his beloved Marxist ideology?
Your writer ignores 350,000+ Americans sacrificing their lives on the altar of freedom, freeing a people in bondage, so that slavery is no more.
Readers, are you willing to abandon your country, permitting it to be taken from you, by those who hate you and this nation, according to their taste to associate and amalgamate with the communist/socialist calling themselves progressive?
Should your history and laws of this great nation that defend you from their tyranny, be altered, opening upon you the floodgates of such extensive wickedness and mischief?
