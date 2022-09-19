Stumping for Fox
In the following stories concerning the Lancaster hospital.
There are many things that do not appear okay, and need to be changed.
First the Hospital or Medical Center, when ever you name it has kicked the can down the road since when I arrived in 1970. It is a not for profit medical unit. It is past due to change to a for profit facility.
I have been to the emergency ward and they do a first rate job considering how small a facility they are. I am thankful for the hospital being available.
I find some problems in the management of things. The board has hired and fired several CEO’s over the years, having paid out thousands in severance pay to these individuals. The nurses union went on strike over the pay levels and lack of a contract.
Whey are the board members all associated with earning their living at the hospital? They are great as doctors. They are depending on being able to operate in the hospital to generate their income. How is that not a conflict of interest?
They recently found a person who won an election to be ineligible to serve, yet the voters said in the election they wanted the man to represent them.
The board all backed removing the duly elected member for some archaic law. So we know that, a mayor can have the elected person removed if the individual is not in the in group of the AV. Nice group of people, but they are not the voters.
We need a new board that is not part of a conflict of interest.
In the up coming election I only see one candidate that would be an asset on the board. Attorney Steve Fox.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
WEP awareness
I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people.
This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment.
The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $512 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress
Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?
Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset (GPO), a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service.
The GPO affects 723,970 beneficiaries, 48 percent of which are widows or widowers, and 52 percent of whom are spouses.
We rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for our dedication and hard work to the nation, and, as such, I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions.
Furthermore, I am writing to urge lawmakers to support H.R. 82/S. 1302. It’s past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow for us to collect what we rightfully earned.
Steven Miller
Adelanto, Calif.
