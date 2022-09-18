Pushing for more homes
Yes, a good Focus letter in the paper from the Editor on “Water Woes will get worse” but the City of Lancaster just keeps pushing the tract “Ruby Ridge” and their 170 new homes like we don’t have a water shortage here in the valley.
Both of our local Cities just keep pushing and pushing for the approval of more and more tracts which means more water use while we are told almost everyday to keep cutting back on our water use. Something is wrong with this picture.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
A bleeding-heart liberal
As a society we are moving backwards in time by allowing ultra-right-winged conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to push his doctor and of what is right and what is wrong with regards to what equality means.
Recently a federal judge issued an injunction that partially blocks Florida from enforcing the state’s law that limits employers providing workplace training and instructional materials and practices bearing on race and sex relation.
Recently DeSantis tweeted; “Florida is fighting back and we stand for the values of places like Destin, Dunedin, and Deland and not Davos.”
Corporate America is pushing back on DeSantis’s imposing his political will on what businesses can and cannot say and do with their own employees.
Punishing corporations and organizations that take stands against Republican illiberal measures is now part of the GOP playbook. Just wait and see what happens when DeSantis makes a run for president in 2024.
His ideas of what is right and what is wrong will make Ronald Reagan look like a bleeding-heart-liberal.
DeSantis is combating what he considers woke CEOs who champion values of diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace. DeSantis stated: “We must fight the woke in our schools. We must fight the woke in our businesses. We must fight the woke in government agencies. We can never ever surrender to woke ideology. I’ll tell you this, the state of Florida is where woke goes to die.”
DeSantis like most conservatives is against the teaching of Critical Race Theory. DeSantis’s Stop Woke Act sets limits on how issues involving race may be taught.
It’s interesting that the party of Lincoln has now become a party that wants to limit the rights of individuals. Remember Lincoln was a business-friendly politician.
Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan must be turning over in their graves.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Drinking Kool-Aid
When we moved from Oklahoma in the 50s the AV Press was bi weekly. Now they are going back. Don’t know if I want to read my news in the afternoon rather than morning.
The USPS delivery of the paper means it will be 2day late news. All the delivery people will be laid-off? I think that the VP will loose subscribers over this.
I read somewhere that more people are buying books again than online. The powers to be tell us that we must conserve power and water. Why not stop building these tracks of houses that look like barracks left over from Vietnam war until they built a sustainable power and water supplies.
No more square miles of solar panels and pinwheels. I see Aunt Nancy is lining up her newest gig. She Obiden to be the next ambassador to Italy so she can be closer to the original crime family. New word Climateers.
Sorta like mousekateer they all wear funny hats and sing the same song and drink the same koolaid. New poll shows 70% of Hispanics disapprove of the Obiden and Chuckles administration.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Editor’s note: The Antelope Valley Press is not going to a bi-weekly production schedule, as Mr. Brewer’s letter suggests.
A ‘survival fact’
Biden fearing a possible red wave this November is busy demonizing calling Trump supporters fascist and a threat to our democracy thinking the American people will some how forget about his high inflation, crime, open border, Afghanistan disaster, higher fuel food prices, higher taxes etc..etc..
Had it not been for the liberal socialist supported and controlled media the truth would of been reported exposing the Hunter and Joe Biden’s Chinese connection and the many corrupt business dealings that would of cost Biden the 2020 election.
Some Americans may be blind but not stupid in seeing Biden’s failed policies both forghen and domestic. Socialist Democrat’s are hell bent on dividing America in order to remain in political power.
We can all agree America has had its share of embarrassing bumps in our history but regardless we were still the best free nation in the world. We are now witnessing the self destruction from the inside out thanks to the economic restart pushed by the current administration. Nothing rings more true now then Trumps 2016 campaign motto....”Make America Great Again” which is no longer a rallying cry but a survival fact.
If supporting protecting and defending our US Constitution as written and by putting America first makes me and over 74 million freedom loving Americans who are hated labeled and demonized by the radical socialist as an enemy of Biden’s newly created socialist state....so be it by their words not mine.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
I digress
This will be my last letter to the AVP not because it is going through some major changes but because I am moving after 30 years in Quartz Hill.
Guess I just wanted to lament on the changes I’ve witnessed since coming to the AV in 1980. When I moved to QH in 92 it still had a rural feel to it. I’m not far from the high school so hearing roosters and seeing the animals maintained by the 4H club was always a good thing. Neither exist anymore.
The same day I moved in, the AM/PM opened so I was there buying beers for the guys that were helping me move. I go there now and feel like I made a bad turn somewhere in LA. Guarantee that 90% of the current customers couldn’t find Quartz Hill on a map, but I digress. Always enjoyed the view of the vast expanse of the rolling hills past 70 St West, now it’s blighted by the vast expanse of solar panels, but I digress. Lancaster’s homeless population seems to be expanding westward, but I digress.
On a brighter note, they didn’t build a Wal-Mart by the high School. Can’t imagine the all-stars that would have attracted to my neighborhood. I do leave with the thoughts that when my daughter grew up as the first class in the newly built Sundown elementary, her being able to walk to Joe Walker and QHHS, this was a great place to raise a kid.
I wish the AVP and my fellow contributors the best but somehow think that this is the end of an era. Coincidentally, when I paid for my last subscription I didn’t do my usual year since I was contemplating moving so I did the shortest subscription time.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.