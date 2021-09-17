Timing is everything
I’ve always said never underestimate the power of the liberal bias media on an ill informed public. Case in point the Elder egg incident where the liberal media blocked the racist attack. Alder was called the “white face of the White supremacist” for speaking truth about the high Black on Black crimes.
I like many waited and waited for Newsom’s accomplishments to be reported by the liberal media at least the liberal media was honest in non reporting this time....Newsom had none. Since Newsom took office we in California have had higher crime, taxes, homelessness, unemployment, immigration, higher gas prices, forest mismanagement, education crisis a shortage of water power and many businesses leaving California....easy just blame it on climate change or the COVID epidemic.
The idea of Biden Kamala and Pelosi coming to Newsoms rescue in a 2 to 1 Democratic favored state and $75 million dollars for campaining speaks volumes of Newsoms failed leadership polices. Not to mention the COVID stimulus checks issued right before the recall election talk about timing, they say timing is everything. Proof many are blind to the truth thanks to the liberal media working in not reporting.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Sources, please
The Letters Editor would do readers a great service by requiring writers to cite their sources of information. In her anti-Newsom rant on 09/11/21, Judy Watson claimed:
1. That farmers are denied water, while water runs to the Pacific Ocean. There is more to the story. https://www.fresnobee.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/marek-warszawski/article251201079.html
2. That Newsom continues to let criminals out of jail. In response to a federal court order to reduce the population of our overcrowded state prisons, former Governor Jerry Brown, in 2011, signed AB 109 and 117, the Public Safety Realignment Act. The Act provided that specific types of felony low-level offenders would be transferred from state prisons to county jails and from state parole agents to county probation officers for supervision. Newsom cannot be blamed for a program that was in place seven years before he took office.
3. That we have the highest DMV fees in the nation. Florida topped the 2021 list for car registration fees; California came in 10th. https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/car-registration-fees-by-state
4. That we rank 45th in the nation for “smarts” in our schools. California ranked 21st on the list of best states for education. https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/best-states-for-education
Ms. Watson established long ago that she lacks credibility, yet I continue to read her letters. They give me pause to wonder what might have happened in her life that caused her to become so angry, so bitter, and so far-removed from humanity that she seems incapable of saying anything positive, except about Trump.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.