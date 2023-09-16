‘Brevity is the soul of wit’
Loquacious baboonery? In the Antelope Valley Press?
Sometimes I get an idea for a letter to the editor. Then I remember displays of letters like that of Sept. 2 and immediately abandon all hope — of space for eventual ink.
Four published leviathans — three quarters of the newsprinted page! — that could easily benefit from the most vicious pruning.
As Polonius once confided to Hamlet, “Brevity is the soul of wit” — pal.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Shameful act by Nazi goons
I read with disgust about the rally held in Florida on Sept. 2 by a bunch of Nazi goons waving swastika flags.
Talk about showing their colors, black and black; they looked more like a pro-Sandinista or an antifa communist goon rall parade. Daniel Ortega must be thrilled.
I, like many conservatives defenders of the US Constitution, am offended and disgusted by these Nazis’ presence in America, the land I love, using hate as an excuse to hate. I defend their right to rally and behave openly like a bunch of idiots exposing themselves in public, as long as nobody violates my constitutional right to counter them.
My late friend Zoltan Freidmann, a Holocaust survivor, told me in 2001, “Bad things happen when good people remain silent through intimidation and fear.” It’s no wonder why some things never change and sadly they tend to slowly repeat.
What if, at the next Nazi or antifa rally or protest, the media does not show up giving them the press they so desperately seek?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Cosing VA clinic would be bad
There is news going out today about the VA closing the clinic in Lancaster. If this is true, then it is a disservice to the veterans of the Antelope Valley.
When I was growing up, service members were promised free medical care for life when they signed up to serve. Then, stipulations were put in place that restricted the veterans that could use the VA. Then, they developed scenarios that one could use private facilities for emergency care.
I believe that the VA should honor its commitment to provide care for all those who have served this country. The facilities should be VA facilities, such as clinics and medical clinics, because veterans require special care in some instances. Private care is better than nothing but not the same.
I would hope that Representative Garcia will encourage the VA to open a clinic on the grounds of Antelope Valley Medical Center or Palmdale Regional Medical Center in a module building on their grounds. They have contractual relations with AVMC already, but could expand them by providing care for our veterans.
Freedom is not free. Someone has paid the price. We must take care of our freedom fighters, our veterans.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Trump is lost in the court of law
Loquacious loser Donald Trump is convinced that he can talk his way out of anything. After all, it worked for decades in the private sector, convincing the gullible public that he was a business genius. Even staring at documented evidence that he outrageously inflated his net worth to obtain loans, he blathers on about his multi-billion-dollar fortune. At his rallies, surrounded by sycophantic supporters, his claims take hold.
But in a court of law, where claims must be supported by hard evidence, he is lost. His word alone is impotent. Almost meaningless. Oh, he continues his rants on Truth Social and at rallies and in interviews with fawning ultra-right-wing “journalists,” but the judge in the courtroom where his fate will be determined is an entirely different beast.
Ignoring advice from his ever-revolving team of attorneys, Trump continues to dig himself ever deeper into his legal hole. He yammers on while competent lawyers flee like rats from a sinking ship. As he begs his followers for more money to pay his legal fees, one must wonder about the menu of lawyers who are still willing to shoulder such a dubious client. Not to mention Trump’s hard-earned reputation for not paying his legal fees.
So Donald Trump sticks to his well-worn playbook, casting aspersions on the prosecutors, judges, accusers, jurors, families of all of the afore-mentioned and Hillary Clinton, in hopes it will rescue him from the monumental mess he has gotten himself into.
His endless stream of meaningless chatter will continue. He’ll never learn. As he is interviewed from his jail cell in the future, he will still be spewing the lies and accusations that got him there in the first place. That’s what a stable genius does.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Leaders are failing most Americans
As we celebrate, today, Sept. 4, Labor Day, our leaders in Washington are still failing most Americans, Native born and Naturalized…
While Biden touts “his” economy as “strong” and “headed in the right direction.” Nearly 65% (or more) of households in America live paycheck to paycheck — and that’s the ones who work. Only God knows how those who won’t work “make it.”
Crime is rampant in every major city, with idiot district attorneys not charging anymore with a felony — unless you are in certain cities, and dare question school boards, teachers’ unions or election results. P.S. Moronic Stacy Abrams is allowed to constantly bash Georgia elections, yet, a sitting (at the time), president is not. Yes, she is still running her mouth.
Our borders are being overrun by cartels and illegals, and nothing is done. The next time [Vice President Kamala] Harris is at the actual border will be the first time.
Natural disasters occur a lot in a big country – fires, train wrecks (toxic), weather-related disasters, etc. — yet our too-old leader refuses to react, at least on time, not two weeks later, like he did in Maui. When he showed up, he disrupted police, etc, as they had to go be his escorts, instead of helping our citizens — same in Florida — and he couldn’t stop lying about “his fire.”
I tell you truly – Joe Biden will not win Ohio, Hawaii or Florida – all disaster areas (Ohio yet to see him at ground zero). He should have been there for them, yet failed again.
Sadly, if Adolf Hitler was a Democrat, and could run for American office, a lot of Democrats would vote for him. Why? Because they only see the small “D” after his name, not the truth about him.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Doubling down, not countering
In response to John Manning’s assertion that capitalism “has lifted billions out of poverty,” I noted that the criterion used to “substantiate” that falsity needfully ignores inequality and grossly underestimates what constitutes poverty. I wrote, “The marker used to measure poverty is the UN’s ‘Millenium Goal’ of $1.25 per day per person, far below realistic liveable conditions.”
Per usual, Manning countered nothing I wrote. Instead, he doubled down on his baseless claim by writing, “In 1981, over 40% of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty; today, it’s 8%.”
Yet that calculation is based upon the World Bank’s woefully inadequate figure of $2.15 per day per person. When raised to the current and more realistic “ethical poverty line” of $3.20, 26.2% of the world’s population exists in extreme poverty.
John Manning: “Since the collapse of communism/Marxism, the global economy has increased fourfold — lifting millions from poverty.”
Although global income has dramatically increased since the dissolution of the USSR, most of that wealth has gone to the world’s 3,194 billionaires. According to the World Economic Forum, “The richest 10% of the global population currently take home 52% of the income. The poorest half of the global population? Well, they earn just 8%.”
Manning: “Tactics like [columnist David] Brooks was referring to include the dishonesty of ‘change the topic,’ such as when you cannot refute the essential nature of individual human freedom, you switch to talking about tragic human acts.”
I switched nothing, for Manning hasn’t addressed “the essential nature of individual human freedom.” When he does, I’ll handle it head-on.
John Manning: “’Cherry-picking’ of data is another common tactic.”
But, as sure as Manning’s imperative avoidance tactic, I don’t cherry-pick. But please, John, give the readership an example of my “cherry-picking.”
Manning: “The right to be heard doesn’t automatically include the right to be taken seriously.”
That, coming from John Manning, who thought that Marxism is grounded in utilitarianism, is rich. His disordered hubris is humorous.
But his irrational fear is understandable. According to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, 50% of millennials view socialism positively. Per Axios, “70% of millennials say they’d vote for a socialist.” And according to statistics, since 2010, support for socialism has steadily increased amongst millenials, Gen Zers, and Gen Xers.
Capitalism’s progressive era is gone forever. Capitalism can no longer allow for secure futures for succeeding generations, and young people’s experiences show it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
