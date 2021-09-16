Getting the news
Where do you get your news Geo Jung? MSNBC, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, The View? Probably CNN.
FYI, April 2021, CNN’s, Charles Chester Technical director, was caught on video admitting the network aired ‘propaganda’ to help Biden win the 2020 Presidential Election. Videos show Chester boasting about the network’s role in leading to Trump’s downfall. “Look what we did we got Trump out. I’m 100 % sure that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out. I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”
I get my news from OAN, NEWMAX, FOX, Mostly from the reporters on the ground, at the scene of what’s happening. Not from newscasters sitting safely tucked behind their secure desks, reading scripts handed to them.
The majority of news I watch are investigative reporters, not ones that read prepared news letters. Yes I do get some info from Face Book, earlier than what appears in the news the next day. Biden and his watch. Two fathers appeared on Fox News, Darin Hoover father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover and Mark Schmitz father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.
Both fathers present, viewing their son’s caskets on the tarmac and alleged that Biden checked his watch after every casket was transferred. “They would release the salute and he looked down at his watch on every last one”, Hoover said. So, if you’re in question, take it up with Mr. Hoover. Obviously the news media edited the video, to make it appear that Biden looked at his watch only once. What the media does best. Edit and cut to suit their agenda and protect Democrats. No surprise there, it happens regularly.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
He wants to know
Mr. O’Connor wrote that I was a little hypocritical for not criticizing President Biden when he said “… if you didn’t vote for Joe Biden then you aren’t Black.”Although Biden allegedly made many comments that O’Connor considers racist, O’Connor only mentions one. Why does a white person sees something racist that a Black person does not see? Most of the websites that criticize Biden about being racist are Republican.
Mr. O’Connor wants to know what Biden has done since he has been in office. In 1986, former President Reagan signed Tax Reform Act that “ … eliminated corporate breaks, raised taxes on capital gains and expanded income tax credit.” Reagan worked with House Speaker Tip O’Neil to “… iron out specific legislation that both sides would support.”
This tax plan created no deficit. Trump’s tax plan “… helped the rich at the expense of middle class…explode the deficit and never went through a bipartisan process.” “C. Schumer: Donald Trump’s Tax Law Reform Is Nothing Like Ronald Reagan’s, USA Today, Oct 2017.
Under President Biden who inherited a deficit, the American Rescue Plan was implemented that sent “ …$1,400 checks to adults… increase [d] the child tax credit… and earned income tax credit (EITC) for adults without kids. Experts say that “…overall poverty will fall by a third, and child poverty by half. “ Joe Biden Just Launched The Second War On Poverty,” Vox, 10 March 2021.
It is my opinion as an accountant that the middle class benefitted under Biden. Finally, Mr. O’Connor writes: “…I don’t go about my days wondering how Vincent White feels about anything…” The conservative Republican Party has always lacked compassion which goes against the Bible: “ Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Philippians 2:3
Vincent White
Lancaster
