They raise Trump as a false god
Robert Mc Gregor writes (Sept. 5) in response to my letter “Trump will end democracy,” (Aug. 26) that two Federalist Society conservative law professors I cited used a rather “creative way” in their interpretation under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment when they called for Trump’s disqualification from running for office for insurrection against the government.
Mc Gregor argues that it’s an injustice against Trump and voter rights to hold Trump accountable for his attempted overthrow of a free and fair election when he states, “Trump isn’t on trial. Voters rights are.”
In their idolatry to Trump, the Republican Party and tens of millions of faithful supporters have raised Trump as a false god, excusing in the process all his lies and criminality.
Section 3 of the Constitution under the 14th Amendment is straightforward and clear, lacking in any “creative” interpretation. (https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/amendment-14/section-3/).
Former conservative US Appeals Court Judge Michael Luttig, a star witness during the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, and liberal law professor Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law School, point out in The Atlantic that Trump and his co-conspirators incited a mob with the sole intent of preventing Congress from certifying lawfully cast votes.
Furthermore, they argue that disqualification from office is supported in Trump’s effort to force Vice President Mike Pence to decertify the electoral count; interfering in the constitutional process in various swing states by creating fake electors; and attempts to have states invalidate their results with claims of voter fraud.
Trump’s speech on the Ellipse specifically stated that the election was stolen when it was not, and called on his supporters to take action and march on the Capitol to block the transfer of power.
Trump brought all his legal problems on himself when he refused to accept defeat and honor the American tradition of the peaceful transfer of power that every American president in the past has honored.
It was Trump’s own choice not to listen to his own advisors that he had lost the election. Trump’s lawyers could never provide supporting evidence of election fraud when judges asked for that evidence.
After Pence informed Trump that he had no constitutional authority as vice president to decertify or change the electoral count on Jan. 6, Trump continued to browbeat and berate Pence into subverting democracy and the electoral process by telling Pence, “You’re too honest.”
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
Blaming and not working together
Recently Miguel Rios wrote about his vacation to the Dominican Republic. Mr. Rios states there “were no drug addicts lying in the streets” and “drug use is considered taboo in the Dominican Republic.” Rios blames the liberal socialist thinking during the 1960s for the drug problem today.
In the Dominican Republic, “…Marijuana is the most frequently abused drug and Ecstasy is heavily trafficked in the country…” (“Cocaine and Other Drugs in the Dominican Republic,” https://www.narconon.org)
Rios goes on to say that “children at a young age are taught by their family members and teachers the dangers of drug use plus positive peer pressure by their friends.”
In the Dominican Republic, “Drug use among women and adolescents has increased exaggeratedly after the COVID-19 pandemic, to such a degree that the three Hogar Crea Dominicano centers for women and one for minors are saturated.” At the center for children and adolescents, minors between the ages of 10 and 14 receive care, but they have had cases of substance use in children as low as eight years of age. (“Children And Women In The Grip Of Drug Addiction,” Dominican.com March 2023)
Additionally, Rios’ cousin stated that Dominican Republic family members take in the poor and mentally ill people by family members and therefore “hardly [have] any free social services.” Rios criticized the US “where we provide many free social services at taxpayer expense in handouts.”
There is a reason why family members take care of them: “Patients will often need to provide their own supplies (down to the bedding). Friends and family tend to look after them. Outside the major cities and tourist areas, the quality of public health care drops considerably. Once you leave the capital, even emergency services can range from limited to non-existent. The Dominican Republic has emergency services for fire, police and Red Cross ambulances, but they are not always reliable.” (“Affordable, Attractive Health Care in the Dominican Republic,” www.live and investoverseas.com)
US has problems with the Dominican Republic regarding drug trafficking: “In all, 54 East US cities report Dominican gang activities and one of their usual activities was trafficking and selling cocaine, heroin and other drugs.
“It’s very common for gangs to recruit children as young as 8 and 10 years of age. Increasingly, these children are used to commit crimes in the drug trade, including murder.”
It’s sad that Rios wants to blame Democrats when we need to work together.
Vincent White
Lancaster
