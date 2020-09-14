Foreign aid
For Fiscal Year 2021, the Trump Administration proposed another devastating cut to the International Affairs Budget of 22 percent. This proposal will decrease foreign aid funding at a time of extreme global threats.
This year has brought many concerns which leads to many questions. Are we done putting this aside? The president seems to believe that these concerns will not affect America in any possible way. Foreign aid does more good than harm. People start transitioning out of poverty and start to work which then creates small investment. Small investment from these developing countries will result in big investment for the United States. Creating more jobs will result in having more American products. The International Affairs Budget will create more jobs and boost the economy. It’s a win-win situation.
I urge Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Dianne Feinstein to protect the International Affairs Budget. The International Affairs budget is a crucial investment in foreign aid. Those suffering from poverty are dealing with grave disease, starvation and healthcare. Protecting this budget is urgent. Congress should be conversing more about this budget to make efficient changes towards it.
Andrea Fajardo
Borgen Project ambassador
Palmdale
‘Bad oats’
When I was in junior high school we had access to a library of cartridge loop films that could be viewed on a small monitor.
I remember seeing the super 8 loop educational film, “Birth of a Bison.”
The footage was graphic and disturbing. So of course, we bored seventh graders watched it frequently and made jokes about what we were witnessing.
The cautionary anti-drug loops were also fun, especially when replacing the sound with a cassette of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album.
My friends and I got busted by the pastor one morning laughing at a heroin addict portrayed by some Disney actor as “The Great gig in the sky” cranked on our headphones.
We were barred from ever viewing any of the films again.
One group of people controlling another group of people.
That’s religion and government in a nutshell.
Do as we say or go to hell.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness don’t take the road dictated by forces beyond our control.
Sail away on the spaceship of your unbridled imagination.
Turn off the television.
Sit lotus position and recall elementary school memories.
From inoculations to the kid losing his oatmeal during first period.
A fountain of oats and milk that seemed endless. The class watched in horror and fascination.
Audible gasps could be heard from the students in direct proximity of the eruption.
The janitor with the industrial mop bucket on wheels appeared as if on cue.
The remainder of the class was quickly herded into the gymnasium as the smell wafted down the hall.
The parents picked up the kid.
It wasn’t his fault. He just got a hold of some bad oats.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Making assumptions
Just read Stewart Epstein’s column 9-9-2020 about Republican millionaires and politicians gaining their wealth and positions by lying and unethical stealth tactics.
By not including any Democrat in his assumptions immediately classifies him as a very biased person who is trying to slander the Republican Party. I would be safe in saying that he has sent this column to every newspaper in the USA that has an opinion page.
Had he included the Democrats in his research I would be inclined to agree with his assumptions. If he had any concerns for our country he would be writing a column to impeach or recall the Mayor of NY and the governor of NY for what they are allowing to happen to their wonderful State and city.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
All about race
Interesting letter from Vincent White concerning the rise to fame of Sonia Sotomayer.
As Mr. White explains “Sonia” a low achieving student, was given preference to Princeton University over a higher achieving white student. As a result Sonia went on to achieve all these wonderful things on her way to her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
How is a logical observer not to suspect that each step in Sonia’s climb to greatness was not also boosted by her minority status? How many other higher achievers were cast aside simply because of Sonia’s heritage or skin color?
It leaves me to conclude that the best person for the job is not now sitting on the Supreme Court. Also, to complete “the rest of the story,” what ever happened to that white person that was shafted in the first place? Does he qualify for reparation?
Harold Holifield
Palmdale
New name
It’s official! The new name for Covid-19 or the Corona Virus is Trumpitis.
Robert Petersen
Lancaster
Global warming
Some facts on global warming. The Earth is always warming or cooling. This is caused by several factors including variations in the sun’s energy and Milankovitch cycles, which include changes in the Earth’s orbit and tilt.
In recent past, we have had two significant warming periods. The Roman warming period 250 B.C. to 400 A.D. and the medieval warming period, 950 to 1250. These two period are termed optimums as civilization prospered during these times.
Another factor in warming is co2 in the atmosphere and this tends to warm the Earth of all the co2 in the air 95 naturally occurring and man cannot control this. Man accounts for 5% of the co2 in the atmosphere.
The hottest recorded temperature in the U.S. was 134 degrees and this occurred in the desert Southwest in 1913. The longest heat wave with temperatures above 100F was in Yuma, Arizona for 101 days in 1937.
Reasonable measures to control our 5% contribution to co2 in the air are called for. The worst thing we could do wold be to follow the United Nations IPCC hysterical directive which would put the U.S. in the poor house and really make us polluters.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.