Take the blinders off, leftists
One third of Americans believe that there was evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Nonetheless, a letter writer professes “there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election”; another: “American elections are clean and trustworthy despite what President Trump and others claim.”
I am reminded of the three monkeys that see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil, while having their heads firmly up and locked.
Evidence abounds at: https://hereistheevidence.com/.
The Navarro Reports (https://peternavarro.com/category/the-navarro-report/) explains the different areas of fraud and the book and film “2000 Mules” and “Rigged” offer perspectives on how the Democrats cheated during the presidential election. For those of you who are unable to find (or see or hear) these artifacts, I will summarize:
Democrats, not wanting to let a crisis (engineered pandemic) go to waste, illegally changed procedures, allowing mail-in voting; sending ballots to anyone on the voter rolls, even to those passed away and at non-existent residences; and allowing collection and counting long after Election Day.
Ballots were counted despite non-matching signatures and obvious evidence of duplication. Election Day procedures were not followed; observers were shielded from counting areas, stopping count in the middle of the night, finding more ballots after Election Day, trucking in ballots from out of state, surrendering chain-of-custody processes and faulty voting machines uncorrected.
Numerous audits have been performed, among them New York Citizens Audit, which found 338,000 more votes counted than voters who voted, and 1,467,399 counterfeit registrations. See their report at https://auditny.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NYCA_NY2020GeneralElection_StudyinDeficits.pdf
The Jan. 6 demonstration allowed Democrats to close Congress under emergency conditions, without Congressional debate, already agreed to, regarding the validity of electoral ballots. Now Democrats trump up false charges against POTUS 45 to interfere with his presidential campaign, exactly what Dems alleged in the first Trump impeachment.
So leftists, take the blinders off.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Would Thomas be criticized as Dem?
I remember very clearly when Clarence Thomas was being considered for a place on the Supreme Court.
When accusations came against him, the Black people were saying that the white people were trying to keep him out because of his race. While I was in a class at AV College, a Black woman announced that theory to the class. Then I said that I had heard it was because he is a Christian. The teacher said, “We will never know.” I think we know now.
My question is this: If Clarence Thomas was a Democrat, would there be letters to the editor making him look bad? I doubt it.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Standardize EV charging stations
Go to any gas station in the US for fuel and the dispensing nozzles are the same, be it California or New York. Gasoline is one standard and diesel is a second standard to lessen the possibility of cross fueling. Standardization within the electric vehicle community is pretty much non-standardization. Now, while the population of EVs is small is time to implement electric charger standardization. Any EV should be able to pull into any EV charging station and expect the charging station connector to match the vehicle receptacle. Vehicle Charging receptacle locations should also be standardized: left front, right front or left rear, right rear.
The US government is looking at adopting the Canadian standard of recommending beer consumption to two bottles/cans a day. First off, why make any recommendation at all? Adults should be able to determine their daily consumption rate. Secondly ,why should the US government follow any recommendation from Canada while the socialist Justin Trudeau is in charge?
Recently Republican presidential candidate Gov. Nikki Haley caught flak for saying (paraphrased here) a vote for President Joe Biden’s second term is a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris to be president. She made the statement based on Biden’s age of 80 now and 82 if he wins reelection
I don’t understand why she is catching flak for pointing out how the US system works; the vice president takes over when president is incapacitated. Secondly, current social security actuarial tables show the expected life expectancy for males is 77, so it is a real possibility Biden will not complete a second term. Let’s face it, Joe Biden continually demonstrates he is an old 80. God save us if Harris becomes president.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
