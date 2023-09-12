Justice’s presence means true peace
Dear white supremacists: Have you ever heard, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice”?
In this case, you have turned up the burners on tension, but where’s justice for any American, even you? Who is comfortable in this abysmal state of kill-or-be-killed political warfare? This senior citizen mama understands that Trump breathed life into your dimming spirit in time for the start of a new chapter of American History. Good, no? Your problem?
The GOP and now Trump own you. White supremacists get used, abused and discarded by the GOP as window dressing. You are not well positioned to get attention and your slice of white privilege. (Hey, side note, try slavery for a couple of hundred years and see how you handle that.)
But what specifically do you want? What the heck is your endgame? Remember the murder of Heather Heyer (in 2017), the Jan. 6 insurrection and now the continuing attack on democracy, We thought we were moving along nicely with most cuts and sores bandaged, until a tsunami of hate consumed all of us.
You have always taken what you wanted, moral, legal or not. You invaded, abused and almost wiped out an entire Native American population on this land. And your greedy capitalistic system had no problem congratulating the Native American population for surviving and, by the way, hand over some casino profits.
You stepped on African Americans, Chinese, Jews, Catholics, Italians and Japanese. Need more examples?
You are never going to stop and we can tolerate but so much. Would you please call a press conference and give America your white supremacist plan for a united nation or let’s get real. We may need two Americas for two different dreams.
I am not shaking in my boots over the hypocrisy and insanity going on. I have lived through some phenomenal historical events that rocked this world and chilled me to my core. This isn’t scary. It’s boring, unnecessary, unreasonable and preposterous.
All I want to know is, should I get weaponized? And if you want to destroy our history, rule of law and struggles in exchange for being under Trump’s thumb, what kind of patriot are you?
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Biden is most corrupt president
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt president in US history.
Conservatives know politicians lie, both Republican and Democrat. Liberals think only conservatives lie; for example, liberals submitting opinion articles calling Trump “Liar-in Chief.” If facts show Joe Biden lies, that would make liberals hypocrites.
Let’s pick one topic, Bidenomics, and do some fact checks. Biden says he reduced the deficit in his first year more than any president. The fact is we were coming out of the pandemic (tremendous bipartisan spending bills) and the Donald Trump budget Biden inherited would have reduced the deficit (spending, not debt) by $850 billion had Biden done nothing, but Biden went on a spending spree and the deficit was reduced by only $359 billion.
Inflation is down. Fact: Inflation is up 17% since Joe took office. Year over year it has dropped to 3.2% — not because of Biden, but by the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, but Biden isn’t helping and continues to spend — for example, $450 billion student debt relief despite Supreme Court ruling.
Gas prices are down. Fact: Gas prices are up 49.4% since Biden took office.
Inflation Reduction act will reduce inflation. Fact: It won’t and recently Biden said “I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than alternatives that generate economic growth” — in other words Green New Deal.
Our economy is strong. Fact: 61% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, disposable income is down 11% and home ownership affordability is down 34.3%.
The average household is saving more. Fact: Savings are down 83.5% and credit card debt is up 27.2%.
I’ve created 12.1 million jobs. Fact: When Biden took office, we were still 12 million jobs below pre-COVID. These jobs would have come back if Donald Duck was president.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Calling someone else a cult
Calling climate questioners cult: Just because someone questioned your “data,” that makes them a cult? You and your ultra-left woke friends sitting around smoking your “peace” pipe, drinking your Kool-Aid, wearing your little tin foil hats singing kumbaya calling someone else a “cult.”
So Chuckles (Vice President Kamala Harris) leads the White House labor task force. Let’s hope she does as good a job as she did being the Southern border czar.
I still say the unions should not be able to donate to politicians who control their contracts.
ABC News reported an electric semi-truck accident on Monday causing a battery pack fire. On Wednesday it was still smoldering and the fire department said it was still too hot to be moved. According to Ford they sold 140,000 F150 trucks this year, of which 12,000 were Lighting EVs — less than 1%. That is not a good percentage.
I see that since Janus vs. AFSCME in 2018, the California government unions have lost 400,000 members, 77,000 in the last year. They lost $337 million in dues last year. They could’ve bought a lot of ultra-ultra-left-wing woke politicians with that much money.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
