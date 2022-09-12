His opinion
To some opinion writers, of Sept. 4, 2022, Sunday, in the AV Press:
Ms. Arvesen: You stated your opinions on the “back and forth” of some of us, who respond to our letters. Thank you, I will do the same: Allow us to have our own opinions on whatever we wish ...
Mr. Scepan: You, as is your custom, along with the next opinion writer I speak to: Refuse to understand that the federal government doe not belong in the “abortion business” its a state by state thing.
Mr. Jung: Just like voting laws, feds do not belong trying to change laws on voting — states only have that right —and if, you would bother to read the entire Georgia law, that was passed, you would stop trying to cause trouble there ... there is nothing “brazenly” or “attacked” about any voter laws.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
What about the horse?
What happened to the horse? The car crashed through the block wall & hit the horse. You did not say what happened to the horse.
Bill Dundes
Littlerock
Editor’s note: The report from the Sheriff’s Department did not specify if the horse was injured.
Cut the red tape
It’s 115 degrees and we’re running out of time. Despite self-lauding statements from the state and the press that we managed to avoid blackouts on Tuesday, my home lost power for 15 minutes due to the vicious heat wave and the subsequent strain on the grid.
The solution is simple. To both strengthen California’s energy supply and give every home in the state a golden ticket to keep the lights on, the government should make it as easy as possible to install solar in Antelope Valley.
Currently, the cost and time to acquire a permit from the government can take months and cost thousands of dollars - making rooftop solar frustratingly out of reach for too many Californians.
Lancaster and Palmdale can make one easy change that will exponentially shrink solar permit wait times: automate the permitting system. By adopting a free software recently made available by the Department of Energy, we can reduce wait times from over a month to under an hour.
In countries where the process is automated, like Japan, solar costs about a third of what it does here.
In a time when heat waves, blackouts, and the increasing threats of climate change endanger our very way of life, we need rooftop solar now more than ever.
The least the government can do is to cut the red tape and lay out a red carpet for the clean energy transition.
Jake Schwartz
Lancaster
