Editorial cartoon

Going electric

So, the Governor wants to go total Greta Thunberg and ban gas- powered cars, by 2035. Listen, I like EV’s and clean air. It’s just that. Well. The thing is. I can’t hardly afford a doggie bag from the Governors fancy restaurants, let alone an electric car.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.