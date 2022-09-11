Going electric
So, the Governor wants to go total Greta Thunberg and ban gas- powered cars, by 2035. Listen, I like EV’s and clean air. It’s just that. Well. The thing is. I can’t hardly afford a doggie bag from the Governors fancy restaurants, let alone an electric car.
Nevertheless. As a recipient of this cockamamie policy. I did some homework. Turns out. A major roadblock to an electric car, is the cost.
On average an EV will cost $ 66,000 dollars. Left leaning politicians, insist. Biden’s tax credit will help. But according to my research; there’s a huge catch. China dominates the global market on rare minerals.
Frankly, I don’t see China selling rare minerals at Walmart prices. Do you? So, what’s next? Well, let’s think about it. Unless Uncle Sam gets the Hunter Biden discount. All of us are up the creek, without a financial paddle. I’m no genius.
But the way I figure, higher prices for rare minerals translates into higher Stricker prices at the auto mall. So, kiss those Tax credit, goodbye. China just zapped them. Oh, well. Easy come easy go.
Switching to electric cars, poses another question. Will the state’s power grid support the extra load? In the words of Tucker Carlson: California’s surgically enhanced Governor; just found a new way to over burden the state’s power grid. Opps. I’m sorry. Was that to MAGA?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Teachers
In his 28 Aug 2022 letter, Mr. Gardner writes, “I’ve long been active in my community, my church, and this valley and I have not seen blatant examples of racism here… I also resent the accusation that because I am an older white man, I am a racist. As a retired teacher of 44 years, I always referred to my students by his/her name, not their color or their ethnicity.
Mr. Gardner presents no evidence that anybody has called him a racist. The AV Press printed several articles about the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s treatment of minorities. In 2013, the US Dept. Of Justice Civil Rights Division wrote:
As of 2010, the Antelope Valley had the highest rate of hate crimes of any region in Los Angeles County. In the 1960s, African-American families who wanted to live in Lancaster and Palmdale were directed to the historically minority neighboring community of Sun Village…
In the 1980s, demographics in the Antelope Valley began to change. As the African-American and Latino populations increased, so did racial tensions. During the 1990s, there was a series of hate crimes in the Antelope Valley.
In 1990, during Palmdale city elections, an African-American female candidate’s campaign sign was spray-painted, “vote white.” In 1997, three white youths allegedly murdered a black man in Palmdale so that one of the youths could earn a white supremacist tattoo.
About Gardner referring to students by their name and not by color, I was the only African American in my first-grade class. Ms. Stevenson, (white teacher) knew how I felt without me telling her. It is clear that Mr. Gardner failed to reach out to his minority students in order to understand them.
Ms. Stevenson was a blessing. How do you think it would have been if I had Gardner as my teacher?
Vincent White
Lancaster
To rhyme or not to rhyme?
A Positive Word. Life. We all start off this life in diapers, And most of us end up in them.
We Are to Do Life. What does that look like, to Do It Well? To take and get? Or earn and give? Which way do you think we should try to Live?
And if There is a Creator of It All. Then which way do you think he would want you to Lean or fall? So let’s Wake up All.
Let’s get it right. Are we will wake up, to a world of Blight. So let’s help the fight, with all of our Might. And let’s give a Hoot don’t Pollute don’t Loot or Litter there still is Time to Stop the crime so let’s all help pick up the litter, And Give Love that will Brighten up Someone’s day like Glitter.
So Please share this on Twitter. Signed Want A Good life. Then Be A life Giver. Not A Life Quitter.
Kevin Green
Lancaster
Some takeaways
On 8/27 letter from Ralph S. Brax was most interesting.
He applauded Biden for signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. His take-aways were $375 billion for climate change and incentives to purchase electric cars; both worthy goals.
My take-aways from the same act were provisions to the IRS for 87,000 new agents, and providing $80 billion in funding with $46 billion earmarked for IRS enforcement. The tax and spend bill is projected to bring in $203.7 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2031.
The Biden Administration has promised no new taxes or audits on households making less than $400,000, including 100 percent audit rates on taxpayers with income over $10 million, would still leave a shortfall of 20% in raising the estimated $35.3 billion in new revenues.
Republicans tried to ass an amendment to the Bill to protect small businesses and middleclass taxpayers from increased audits. All 50 Senate Democrats voted against it.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to IRS commissioner Rettig asking that new resources “shall not be used to increase the share of small businesses or households below the $400,000 threshold.”
However, her directive isn’t included in the Bill, meaning it won’t have the power of law.
The Congressional Budget Office indicates Yellen’s promise will likely be broken if the IRS sticks to its income expectations. The House ways and means committee has estimated that the Bill would amount to 1.2 million new audits of taxpayers per year, including more than 710,000 that would fall on Americans earning $75,000 a year or less.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Not happy with changes
I have some issues with the upcoming changes you are making.
1. With no paper on Sunday and Monday, all news items that occur on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will not be printed until Tuesday.
2. With delivery by Postal Service we will also not get a paper on the days they do not deliver: New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
3. I received my renewal for my daily subscription about one month ago and there was no notice of any upcoming changes. I find it hard to believe that these changes were not at least partially known at the time my bill was sent. They should have been included as information with this bill.
I realize change is hard for me but I am concerned about these changes. I have decided to continue my subscription and see if with these changes it is worth the money to continue. I feel that the paper is trying to move to only an E edition and leave the printed edition in the dust. I guess this is the way of this world.
Marietta Fajardo
Lancaster
Learn how to vote
A battery in an electric car, let’s say an average Tesla, is made of 25 pounds of lithium, 60 pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds of cobalt, 200 pounds of copper, and 400 pounds of aluminum, steel, and plastic, etc...... averaging 750-1,000 pounds of minerals that had to be mined and processed into a battery that merely stores electricity.....
Electricity which is generated by oil, gas, coal, nuclear, or water (and a tiny fraction of wind and solar)....
That is the truth, about the lie, of “green” energy.
There’s nothing green about the green new deal. You people better learn how to vote or this nonsense will continue to flow down on top of you from the throne of government you put these people on.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
Home cooking
Last week the California senate passed a “fast food law” where fast food restaurants like McDonalds Star Buck and other fast food chains would be forced by law to pay their employees up to $22.00 an hour. Talk about raising food cost as if prices are not high enough already. California is again leading the way, more like the wrong way.
I see work hours cut higher unemployment and the death of fast food chains coming soon in another classic example when bigger government interferes with private business owners soon customers will refuse to pay even higher fast food prices.
Like always its we the consumer who pays in the end. Will the fast food employees work titles change to...fast food technicians will the quality of food and customer service improve ?
Unlike IN N OUT burger where food and customer service have always been tops. Expect more home cooked meals for all those families who are struggling economically at least those home cooked meals will be cooked with tender loving care while bonding and mending the liberal destruction of the nuclear family. Theres nothing like a home cooked meal with your family. Let us not forget these families will know 100% what they are eating.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Move elsewhere
In reference to Mr. marsh’s letter 9-07-2022, where he stated he cannot be a patriot In America.
My advise to Mr. Marsh is, why don’t you move to some socialist country where you could also be a patriot. Maybe you would be more happy there.
I’m sure the patriots in our country would be willing to pitch in to help with your moving costs.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Assuming the worst
To my subject, it looks like the beginning of the end for the VP. If you cut out two days, will the monthly subscription be reduced about 20%? What happens to readers that do not have internet or not computer knowledgeable?
You are falling right into the hands of the Los Angeles Times. Look for an Antelope Valley section in the Times real soon.
We realize times are tough for newspapers these days but cutting publishing days may not be the answer. Why not offer some incentives to display and classified advertisers? There must be some reason the advertisers switch to a tv and internet?
The VP came a long way from a weekly throwaway to a daily publication and now, seems to be deteriorating.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
State controller race
Recently California attempted to pass Proposition 16 to restore “affirmative action” statewide in the universities and government. This means that someone’s race, ethnicity, or gender could have been classified as a deciding factor in college admissions, hiring, and spending.
The Asian community would have borne the brunt of this unfair decision, with top schools placing a quota on the number of accepted students who claim Asian Heritage.
One of the loudest proponents of Prop 16, Malia Cohen, is running for State Controller. She claimed that she and her cohorts were dismantling the “structural racism” in California, but by backing Proposition 16 she is showing the hypocrisy in her statements.
We’re playing a dangerous game by supporting people like Malia Cohen. The very backbone of California is inclusion and equal opportunity; regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender.
This November, I’ll be standing for what I believe by voting for the Controller candidate, Lanhee Chen - a brilliant financial mind who is the son of Taiwanese immigrants.
Rachel Weissman
Los Angeles
Disparaging Democrats
At what degree of stupid lies does it take to insult American intelligence? The DNC and Bidet administration are testing the water. Bidet’s latest speech was the biggest insult yet, inflation is under control, MAGA bad, employment has never been better but the final blow was his statement to cure cancer, he was saying, “are you dumb enough to believe that (stuff)?”
Joey was powerless with the runaway price of gas but will take full credit for the decrease before Nov 8.
The FBI prostituted the nation’s top law enforcement agency just to throw dirt on Trump. Much like the January 6 hearings, millions of tax payer dollars spent by Dim-Rats to keep Trump from running again and they may have succeeded, I will vote for him in a hot second if he gets the nomination but the librats better start worrying about Ron DeSantis, impeccable record and a tough conservative.
Joey Bidet will forgive student debt without knowing the cost? Is anyone dumb enough to not see that he is buying votes at taxpayers expense, borderline criminal.
Aunt Nancy’s little man Gavin let his cannon mouth overload his marshmallow backside by banning gas cars, a week later tells us not to overload the grid by charging EV’s? If that’s not bad enough, he wants to raise minimum wage by 50% to $22 per hour? I’ve worked for union wages all my life and never ever saw more than 7%.
Tell me this has nothing to do with Nov 8 elections and you deserve to be on the caboose of the coming train wreck.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Love those lies
Sarah Longwell, Executive Director of Republicans for the Rule of Law, and publisher of The Bulwark said; “For many of Trump’s voters, the belief that the election was stolen is not a fully formed thought. It’s more of an attitude, or a tribal pose.”
According to Sarah, 35% of Americans, including 68% of Republicans, believe in Trump’s Big Lie. This belief is despite all evidence to the contrary, that the 2020 Presidential vote was rigged.
As many of them believe it was impossible for President Biden to have received 81 million votes, (51.3% of the votes cast). Bottom-line he won the election by more than 7 million votes. Over 159 million Americans voted in 2020.
This was the largest voter turnout in our history and the first time more than 140 million people voted. Biden holds the record for the most votes received by a presidential candidate
Most politicians stretch the truth. Some more often than others. But the frequency, nature, and shamelessness of Donald Trump’s lying is in an entirely separate category by itself.
This is not my opinion or even my judgment; it’s an axiomatic fact. I find it very sad that millions of people are willing to overlook his lies, and even believe his lies. In some cases, they love his lies.
This Big Lie has been amplified by Fox News and social media such as Facebook. The Big Lie of a stolen election has grown more entrenched and more dangerous. Because of this, Republicans are becoming Fascist, they want Trump to be their dictator. These people, want to forcefully and violently, suppress their opposition of the Democratic Party. They love authoritarianism and nationalism.
Congress-lady, Liz Cheney told her Republican colleagues; “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.