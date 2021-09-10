Goof-ups
I hear repeatedly about the stranded Americans and Afghan supporters being used as hostages by the Taliban.
Tonight I hear about the 9/11/2001 attack planner and other’s pre-trial hearing starting this week. I am sure that many people have thought of the possibility but not Biden, that Al Quid-a will view the Gitmo prisoners as hostages setting the stage up for swaps to get our citizens and Afghans out.
Then justice for the 9/11 victim’s families goes out the window. Plus will our hostages being held have to wait 3 years for a strong President to be elected in 2024 that the Taliban will fear like the Iranians feared POTUS Reagan in 1981.
I don’t think Biden will deserve any self congratulation kudos and has only confirmed that this predicament is the result of his previous goof ups.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Bankrupt country
In the face of recent events across the country, I have some thoughts that may be relevant.
First, in the current action, or inaction, by the elected office holder of the Presidency. This person needs to be charged with war crimes, which they have committed. My being an 8 year veteran, I see his leaving any citizen of this country in a war torn arena, under any circumstances, is a non defendable, horrific crime on the entire citizenry of this country.
While we are being invaded on our southern border, the second in command’s assigned job, this person has gone to a South American country to determine the root cause? The with out any positive action, went off to visit Iraq. What is the reality as to how Iraq caused such an invasion of our southern border. This is certainly a crime of dereliction of duty as assigned by the President.
These charges should be brought before the world court in the Hague. The punishment to be meted out would be removal from office, being unfit to hold any public office again.
In the crimes of other office holders, the leader of the U.S. Senate and the second in command, should be brought up on charges of dereliction of duty. They are supposed to represent all the citizens. Yet they are only doing the bidding of a single political party, using rulings based on the COVID-19 scare, to dictate these atrocious laws being proposed.
We do not have the monies to pay for these bills, and therefor they are criminal in nature to propose trillions in debt on the future unborn citizens of this country. The removal from office of these two is imminent, as they have blatantly committed the crime of attempting to bring our country down into bankruptcy.
Robert W. Teller
Lancaster
Not voting for him
I am thoroughly sick of seeing this tasteless, classless, John Cox ad.
So, the word is bleeped out. Does he really believe our children can’t fill in the blank?
“Does a bear ____ in the woods?”
How disgusting. You couldn’t pay me to vote for this neanderthal.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
