Sometimes we hear, God does not exist. Really? Prove it. One can’t; why? Because to be non-existent, there must be no substance. Since a lack of substance isn’t measurable, there can be no basis of truth to prove non-existence.
For a proof, look up into a starry night. Millions of stars, planets or a galaxy all the wonders of a universe. A limitless end, yet not capable of holding the fullness of God’s love, forgiveness or mercy.
Now let’s look at our earth. Each factor of our orbit and the relation of our moon to Earth is exact and essential to life. Absolute precision throughout. Accident? Mathematically, millions or more to one.
Now add the millions of species that crawl, fly, walk or swim from the giant blue whale and African elephant down to the amoeba, plants of every description. Each has its own persona and traits. Accident probability now trillions to one.
But there’s more: Mankind created in the image of God, each with a soul since the moment of inception, each unique through history, each loved with a love larger than the universe. Accident? Probability that all of this is an accident is beyond calculation.
But if not by accident, why are the wonders of life there? The most complex question is best answered by one simple word, “Unconditional Love.” From an unconditional, loving, merciful and forgiving God. Probability of that: 100%.
John Haire
Lancaster
In case some of our readers missed the news story a few days ago, I thought the facts surrounding it would be most interesting to our fellow retired citizens collecting a monthly Social Security pension. While I cannot remember which major TV network show carried the news, I believe it to be honestly true.
The story said the average retired American who worked his entire life plus his employers contributing an equal amount paying Social Security taxes receives on average $1,400 per month. Meanwhile our flood of southern border hoppers each are rewarded with $2,200 per month just for invading our country and showing up at the various welfare program’s offices. We are being cheated.
Keep this bureaucratic crime front and center in your mind when you vote for a new president, Congress and Senate next year.
Plus, free Trump.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
To the jerk who “passed” me on the 14 freeway this morning around 7:30, you are what’s wrong with society. If you want to kill yourself by driving recklessly, go ahead. Stay away from me and others you may harm.
Victoria Picard
Rosamond
