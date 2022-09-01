President Biden supplied education loan relief to the tune of about $500B but won’t say who is going to pay for it. I think we all know the taxpayer will pay the bill one way or the other. Politicians are particularly good at spending other people’s money – remember the government has no money other than what taxpayer give them.
President Biden is getting a new $500K fence at his vacation home in Delaware but he won’t allow the southern border to be secured by completing the Trump fence.
We all know Presidents get security fences courtesy of the taxpayer, but it is hypocritical of Biden to have intrusion protection while refusing the same for the country.
One AVP letter to the editor writer said 50K of the new 87K IRS jobs would backfill positions vacated by agents retiring in the next 10 years.
That is hogwash, the positions of retiring agents are funded in the normal IRS budget process. In the government job positions are called billets and they are funded even if vacant.
Think about it, a job does not go away just because you retire if it did, we would need to pass legislation like this $80B IRS bill every year.
The IRS is going to grow by roughly 87K people so hopefully the service will be better, I doubt it but here’s hoping.
My Fellow Americans. I feel that we have lost our country to the communist’s.
Schools/teachers teach children that they are not biologically boy’s or girl’s. Grown men can identify as female to molest young girls in the girls restroom.
The mainstream media ignores issues important to voter’s or censure’s it to change an election. (IE Hunter Biden laptop, which FBI lied about to get Biden elected.) P S., Good Job FBI. Now the ?? so-called president kill’s 13 American Heroes, then checks his watch as those bodies are unloaded.
Plus to you Democrat, Trump haters, the new guy that you watched installed after the safest election in history, has ruined the stock market, shut down energy independence, raised inflation to a 40 year high, and now has used the so-called neutral, unbiased FBI and DOJ to raid President Trumps Home.
Let’s reflect; Adam Schiff has irrefutable evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Mueller report. 2 Impeachments. Open Border. 2 Million illegal future democrat voters yearly. No COVID test, not required to be vaccinated. No mask required.
Now your vote stealing president, that swore during the election campaign that he would unite all Americans, is now calling American citizens anti-facists, or ultra-maga?
Let’s not forget Jan. 6. One person was killed by violence. an unarmed US Airforce female, that was let in by capitol police. Ask your conscience, (Who is Ray Epps).870,00 new armed IRS agents? I know, they will only go after the 9 rich guys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.