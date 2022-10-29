I agree with Rep. Liz Chaney (R-Wy.) that one of the greatest threats to our democratic traditions are the various MAGA election deniers of the 2020 presidential election that are running for political office this year, parroting the fantasy world of Donald Trump.
One of those who voted against certifying the 2020 electoral college results even after resuming Congressional business after the January 6th insurrection riots was Congressman Mike Garcia.
His veto did not even represent the views of his constituents for Trump lost his district by over 10,000 votes. In Congress, Garcia seems to parrot Trump’s whines and grievances.
For recently Garcia compared the FBI’s raid at Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago to tactics of the Gestapo or SS of the Third Reich. This is total nonsense for the federal government had a valid signed judicial warrant, while the Gestapo would arbitrarily break into people’s residences.
As a history major, I would suggest that Mr. Garcia inform himself and read a book about Nazi Germany like “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” by William L. Shirer or “The German Dictatoriship” by Karl Dietrich Bracher.
In Congress furthermore, Mr. Garcia seems to be an obstructionist following the lead of Trump sycophant Kevin McCarthy. Garcia opposed the Covid 19 relief bill, the “chips” bill, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill to fix our roads and bridges, which was even supported by Senate GOP minority leader Mitch McConnell. It’s amazing how some GOP legislators took credit for infrastructure projects in their districts when they voted against the bill itself.
Of course Garcia and the Republicans offer no solutions to fix any of our current problems, no concrete programs, only clichés. They even had no GOP platform in 2020, only Trump’s rhetoric.
