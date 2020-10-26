Why just some?
"Illegal gambling operation is broken up” quotes the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station that acknowledges how certain businesses attract and cause crime. It states “As the TAP-TAPS appear, statistics show that crimes such as murder, assault with a deadly weapon and car thefts rise in the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.”
TAP TAPS are establishments with innocuous facades, the interior is used for gambling. Pueblo y Salud and the Palmdale Prevention Community Council has no doubt these businesses attract a specific crowd and cause serious problems for residents living in close proximity. We know this is also true of alcohol and tobacco outlets.
Why are the Sheriffs and city officials so ready and willing to accept this truth when it comes to gambling operations but not for alcohol and tobacco outlets? One possible reason is that alcohol and tobacco are legal products while gambling is considered an illegal activity except in very limited places. Another reason might be the degree to which alcohol and tobacco consumption has been normalized in our society, so much so that any attempt at control is viewed as prohibitionist.
There may be one other motive for municipal policymakers, it’s called tax revenue. In a time such as now, any plan capable of generating it is viewed as acceptable no matter the harm. It is likely that tobacco and alcohol outlets will be viewed positively because of current financial needs in the city. Elected leaders will place alcohol and tobacco outlets in minority neighborhoods before they place them “in their back yard”, as one councilman-now-Mayor is fond of saying.
We need our elected officials to find solutions to our economic woes that cause no harm to its residents. Just because we are minorities it does not make us expendable. It’s time to stop this injustice.
Rosie Mainella
Prevention coordinator
Pueblo y Salud
Palmdale
Good luck
It is amazing to see the pumpkin patch at Ave L and 10th in full swing packed with cars and a bunch of kids going up and down slides like there is noting in reality going on! I am not against it, but all it takes is one asymptomatic individual and than you will have sick children! Best of luck to you all!
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Use it wisely
Vote. While many countries have voting, and some even do a better job of having most of their population actually cast a ballot — America is one of maybe a handful of nations where you have the right not to vote. And we are one who always give the voters several choices, who to elect.
As far as I am aware, there is no state or federal law that requires you to vote for the person(s) who are of your stated political party. In other words, you cannot be forced to vote Republican just because you are registered as a Republican. Same is true if you are of any other party.
So no matter your party choice, choose you, when you vote, who you think lines up with your beliefs. Not what some person who wants you vote says they will do. But what you believe in. Vote for that person, regardless of his or her party, regardless of your party. It’s called choice. You have it, use it wisely. God bless America.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Comic relief
On 10/14 letter writer Barbara R. laments the fact that many letters published on this page are narrow focused, repetitive and adversarial.
On 10/18 letter writer Patty A. second the motion.
On 10/20 letter writer Guy M. chimes in and demurs. He states that “Such writings are firmly grounded (in) and link (to) basic principles of participatory democracy” and “politics is a proverbial contact sport.” He then elevates the discourse that appear on this page to the level of Adams-Jefferson, Johnson-Kennedy and the federalist papers.
It is my opinion that a more apt comparison would be to Chevy Chase and Jane Curtins’ hilarious, satirical point/counterpoint sketches on the 1970s Saturday Night Live show.
The only difference, of course, is that the AVP editor would not allow Guy M. to address Barbara R. and Patty A. the same way as Chevy Chase addressed Jane Curtin. We all remember.
I was raised a newspaper brat. I welcome the AVP into my home every morning. I read the sports section and main body of the paper with my morning coffee, setting aside the Letters from Readers and comics pages.
In the early evening, I settle into my easy chair with an adult beverage (or two) and finish reading my AVP. I must say, far more often than not, I find the Letters from Readers section to be way more comical, silly, irrelevant and vacuous than the funnies page.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Best hope
Washington, DC is the home of time no longer making progress, and should be the home of the world’s biggest clock, one that tells visitors what time it was, not is, time that looks better than it is, because it is not now.
Not now is the best hope for the future.
Benjamin W. Hawkins
Lancaster
Random thoughts
SCOTUS is there anyone out there that believes the Dems would do anything differently if they were in charge?
Will any one compile the number of minutes the senators spoke and the number of minutes by the “victim?” Would be very informative
MEASURE AV. We all realize that Covid19 has strained the city financially. I wold have voted for the 3/4% tax if it had included an expiration date or time.
At some point the virus will be history but not the tax. The tax is like the camel getting its nose under the tent. 3/4 becomes one, then 1 1/4, then ...
Jim Brock
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.