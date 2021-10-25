On and on about Trump
As I read the opinions published in the Valley Press, I try to keep in mind that everyone has the right to express his/her own opinion. Yet a letter popped up that deserves either a rebuke or at least a comment.
Writer, John Manning, was taken to task by a Trump hater in a most offensive way. He referred to Trump as “grossly incompetent and foolish” and went on to tout his belief in socialism, which has never and will never work. After 9 months of Biden how could that writer have anything but contempt for him.
Trump was not the nicest guy on the block but my question to you as a Biden voter is: Did you dislike Trump because he made cruelty to animals a felony? What about calling Christmas Christmas? Did you dislike Trump because he made us energy independent and kept gas low? Did you dislike him for reducing the cost of prescriptions, some by 50%?
Perhaps you dislike him because he designated 375,000 acres as protected land? Did you dislike him because he negotiated peace between Israel and four Muslim countries? Did you dislike him because he was a billionaire and worked for free? Did you dislike him because he put Americans first? Did you dislike him because he passed prison and VA reforms? Did you dislike him because he made child trafficking a crime against humanity?
Perhaps you dislike him because he brought home 40 Americans held captive, and even one from Iran? I could go on………
Thus my final question to this writer; what has Joe Biden done for America beside make the government in Washington a racist dysfunctional mess?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
American loyalty
"Loyalty to party or loyalty to national security?” is a question of priorities in Congress. Democrats have aligned themselves to party loyalty over America. America being held hostage to Democrat’s divisive leftist agenda to defund the police, polices of mandates, massive spending bills of taxes and inflation, and the open border put America last.
National security is last but should be the top priority. Biden and Democrats devoid of our national defense, fails to invest in our military as China is building up defense capabilities.
Congressman Mike Garcia of the 25th District understands what’s at stake. Garcia, co-chair of the China Task Force and House Appropriations Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, is ahead of the issue with the intelligence on China’s nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles.
Mike Garcia warns “These are weapons that will end thousands of American lives in a matter of minutes. We cannot afford to lose this modern Cold War.” Garcia is committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent for military and also invest in Space so we are not vulnerable to a nuclear China. While China is improving its space program, it’s also improving its missile program.
Democrats voted down an amendment Representative Garcia has put forward to prohibit any funding of billions to go to China. Why? The question must be answered on a higher bipartisan level. Our leaders from both sides of the aisle must strive for American loyalty, and put America first when it comes to our national defense.
Kimberly Russo
Canyon Country
It’s the opinion page
About the incompetent bunch that killed the staff member on the Rust set. Number one rule when handling a firearm.
Check to see if it is loaded. These idiots should be charged with involuntary manslaughter. No matter how they spin it. To think they could sell Alex Baldwin as a star in a western, would be an indication of their ignorance, unless this was a skit for SNL.
Kudos to Mike Watson. I thought I was the only one to try to oppose the Bolony and liberal slants that the Brax Tag Team writes nearly every week.
Mr. Jung recently expressed that all Trump supporters articles were just opinions with no facts. Even if this were true, I would remind him to read the heading on this page. He and Mr. Marsh would do well to be somewhat factual in their own posts.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
