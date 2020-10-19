Free stuff
Regarding the two people running for vice president, I thought that Kamala Harris sold herself very well in the debate but she does have a lot of experience in that area.
Her party is seeking election by offering a lot of “free stuff.” The fact is that someone will have to pay for all that “free stuff” and it will be the tax payer.
If you have any cash onhand it might be a good idea to convert it to precious metal before the election.
Under their leadership I believe our economy will quickly go in the toilet if Joe and Kamala are elected.
A great historian Arnold J. Toynbee many years ago wrote: “Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.”
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Voter suppression
Gee whiz who would have thought that the Grand Old Party would be up to no-good with the placement of unofficial and unauthorized ballot drop off boxes though-out the state? Apparently they could care less that this is a felony offense that can be punishable by up to two to four years behind bars. Operating bogus ballot drop boxes is so misleading to voters.
Texas has Governor Greg Abbott who suppresses the vote by shutting down satellite locations that would allow Texans to drop off their ballots to one drop-off box per county. It has been known for years Texas voter laws try to keep Latinos from voting. Texas has seen increases in Latinos eligible to vote and yet they make it harder for them to register and to vote.
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeStantis created a requirement that former felons will face a poll tax requiring them to pay all fines and fees from their sentence before they can vote. This is a diabolical legislative move since 64% of Floridians approved granting felons the right to vote. This prohibits 900,000 people from voting. 15% of the state’s Black voting age population is disenfranchised because of a felony.
Georgia, election officials have suspended more than 50,000 applications to register to vote, most of them for black voters, under a rigorous Republican-backed law that requires personal information to exactly match driver’s license or Social Security records. Early voting in the Peach State has created lines up to 8 and 9 hours to vote. This is an exercise that has become a test of endurance.
President Trump believes there will be wide spread voter fraud on Election Day and urged his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen.”
Republicans are about voter suppression.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Vote yes
As a 32-year resident of this great city, I encourage my Palmdale friends to vote yes on Measure AV this Nov. 3rd.
We have a rich history of providing essential services to city residents that the county or state does not provide for us. I enjoy and appreciate local services such as our library, sheriff’s station, fire department, SAVES, parks and rec and senior center. Palmdale does a good job of fixing our roads and will continue to do so with Measure AV. Have you driven down the repaved Pearblossom Highway? Drives like a dream. The best part about Measure AV is that the county or state cannot take it from us. That money stays here 100%. The measure will have a direct, immediate positive impact on everyone — kids, adults and seniors.
And I have to state the obvious: With the economic challenges facing our community due to the Coronavirus, Measure AV is needed now more than ever. Let’s protect our families with continued city services. Let’s protect local jobs.
If you want to learn more, I encourage you to visit the City’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/MeasureAV and watch the informational video. Take a few minutes to save our great city.
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
Praise for Trump
Since Day 1, Pres. Trump has had to deal with:
The Deep State, A Corrupt FBI Director, The Mueller Investigation. The Obama’s, The Clinton’s, George Soros, A phony impeachment, Wall Street Pro-China Crowd, Big Tech Billionaires, Politicized Medical Experts, “Woke” Celebrities, Republican “Never Trumpers,” Hostile/Combative Press, Hostile Congress, A pandemic that no one could have seen coming
He has accomplished:
Immigration Enforcement (would have Immigration Reforms except Speaker Pelosi won’t talk), Fair and Reciprocal Trade, Rebuilding the Military, Removing Redtape and over-burdening Regulations, Government Accountability/Transparency, Repealed the Healthcare Individual Mandate (would have more healthcare reform except Spkr Pelosi won’t discuss), Enacted changes to Medicare program, saving seniors money on drugs, Driving down drug prices, Invested in rural health care programs, bringing access to health care to 2.5 million people, Tax cuts, Bringing industry back to the US, Record low unemployment numbers across all racial/ethnic/gender lines, Expanding School Choice, Reforming the VA, Crime and Sentencing Reforms, An economy that was thriving until the pandemic, Energy independence, Pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords where the US paid for everything, NATO members paying their own way, Pulling the military out of Afghanistan and Iraq, Negotiated peace agreements in the Mideast, Provided Naval Hospital ships to NYC and LA when requested, Pushed non-medical manufacturers to build incubators when needed, And saw the pandemic for what it was and stopped people from entering the US from China while being impeached, even though he was called racist, xenophobic and an alarmist.
And Joe Biden did what in the last 47 years?
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
