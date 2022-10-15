Votes count
The mid term elections are less then 4 weeks away and the only issue Democrats are running on is abortion, a woman’s right to end a pregnancy.
Never mind the economy, high food and gas prices, illegal immigration and high crime. One only has to look into the history of hate and abortion in America and its Plan Parenthood founder to better understand the racist connection between the KKK and the Democratic party.
Has any one ever noticed at every pro abortion rally there is a large White liberal Democrats protesters and a very small number of Black and Latino women protestors yet minorities make up more then half of the total abortions performed in America.
Latinos have been fooled long enough and are finally waking up and will have a great impact this election year. Latinos are more Republican minded then liberal Democrats think due to our upbringing with strong religious beliefs, believe in parental rights, family unity, hard work ethics and our love for America and the opportunities offered.
Todays Democratic party is no longer the party of our parents I now will put myself in the cross hairs of the Progressive liberal Democrats by saying openly and freely.....I support Tulsi Gabbard 100%.
Remember its our children’s future being effected our tax money spent and its our votes that count.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Moving on
Interesting to see the Political Fall Out from comments made by Los Angeles Politicians. Some of their comments would probably be in lie with may Conservative Voters though.
America have become too politically correct in some ways. But, there is always going to be a ‘squealer” in the group who will “Leak” confidential Information like the one at the US Supreme Court’s plan to do away with Roe Vs. Wade Issue, and this current episode in Los Angeles.
Let’s get over it and move on.
John Elkins
Lancaster
Garcia did it
Last year, Congressman Mike Garcia’s office received hundreds of calls from frustrated Antelope Valley residents concerned about illegal marijuana grow sites in their valley.
Complaints highlighted significant illegal marijuana production, water theft, armed guards at the sites, and the presence of the Mexican drug cartels and the violent crime they bring with them.
The congressman called local law enforcement and discovered they lacked the resources to conduct specialized and non-emergent investigations. Due to L.A. County ill-advised “defund the police” policies, the Sheriff’s Department budget shrunk resulting in fewer deputies on patrol, reduction in narcotics and specialized units, and restrictive financial options.
Congressman Mike Garcia secured financing from the Federal government and had the US Attorney General remove the overtime cap placed on law enforcement, enabling the Sheriff’s Department to direct these resources to the investigation and eradication of the marijuana grow sites.
With this weight lifted, the Marijuana Eradication Team formed, and by early June 2022, the team has served more than one hundred search warrants in Antelope Valley resulting in hundreds of arrests, destruction of 100,000 marijuana plants, 15,000 pounds of harvested marijuana, and seizure of 53 firearms. And the Team continues its mission to eradicate all marijuana farms in AV.
Mike Garcia is the initiative-taking leader we need to solve problems and better our communities. He does not stand on the sidelines and bark political rhetoric. He listens to the people and works hard to better our lives. Let’s re-elect Mike Garcia.
Mark Hershey
Santa Clarita
‘Marxist overlords’
Over 20 years ago, while considering a move to the Antelope Valley, several factors were weighed. The population of the Valley was projected to surpass one million.
The Valley’s economy was moving to a more diversified look. The Antelope Valley Press had a reputation of dependable unbiased reporting that emphasized those issues which affected the Valley. While the population has increased and the economic base has become more diversified, AVP is no longer the paper it once was.
The market survey the current management must have secured must have indicated that prospective readers preferred left-leaning incomplete reporting, a smattering of local news, news that is at least 2 days old, and fewer issues for the same price. Congratulations AVP, you’ve nailed it.
Now if you had only demanded everyone subscribe, you would have satisfied your Marxist overlords. I’m sure that oversight will be remedied on our next local tax bill.
Stephen Stukas
Quartz Hill
Obsessed with Biden, not Trump
Ralph Brax came out with this week’s episode of fake history.
I am admittedly a fervent supporter of President Trump but I have better things to do than obsess over what he says or what he does every minute of every day. It has to be very tiring.
I can’t imagine watching nothing but mainstream media surfing from channel to channel to get the next big news about what orange man bad has done or said.
Meanwhile president Biden says his latest spending bill is going to free up “a billion, trillion, 750 million, billion dollars off the sidelines of investment.”
As a history professor I’m sure you were required to take some math classes. Can you translate that sentence into an actual number so I can try to wrap my head around it? So many zeros. That must be close to a Brazilian dollars.
Oh wait what am I dong here. Let me start over with three words, made in America. “You can sum up America in one word, Asufutimaehaehfutbw” We have a mumbling idiot “running” the country and you’re still talking about the last administration?
I love that President Trump lives rent free in your head leaving no room for any other thought. We all Anxiously await your next episode of fake history.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Trying to clear the air
Researchers identified how air pollution can trigger lung cancer in people who’ve never smoked.
The European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain concluded diesel exhaust change components of blood affected by inflammation, infection, and heart disease. These changes were greater among women.
Many Antelope Valley, far-right ultra conservatives have a love affair with the internal combustion engine, with diesel being high on their list of engines they love.
Afterall, diesel engines provide power to many types of equipment used in industries, including transportation, mining, construction, agriculture, as well as many manufacturing operations. Maybe their love affair stems from the fact that diesel engines have historically been more versatile and cheaper to run than gasoline engines or other sources of power.
As back as 1998, the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment completed a health assessment of diesel exhaust. Their assessment formed the basis for a decision by the California Air Resources Board to formally identify diesel exhaust as a toxic air contaminant that poses a threat to human health.
Governor Newsom is trying to do something about California’s air pollution by requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emissions by 2035. In addition, California is banning the sale of diesel-powered trucks by 2040. The California Air Resource Board is work-shopping diesel emissions from locomotives.
The air quality in California has become among the worst in the world, posing a hazard to public health and ruining the quality of life in every region of the state. The San Joaquin Valley has some of the nation’s most polluted air. Traffic along Interstate 5, and Highway 99 contribute to their air pollution problem.
AV’s air pollution comes from the Los Angeles basin and the San Joaquin Valley since we are downwind from both areas.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Defunding the police
Since the death of George Floyd. President Biden has allowed the far left to Hi- jack his administration with a message of defund the police. I have a huge problem with that message.
To me, defunding the police leads to citizens taking the law in their own hands. Believe it or not. Vigilantes are no stranger to California. According to the Huntington library. After the gold rush, the San Fransico committee of vigilance was formed in response to high crime in the city. Sound familiar?
In a current article by Paul H. Robinson Titled: Why a flawed justice system breeds “shadow’ vigilantes.
Robinson, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, writes: the spread of vigilantes in America, is due to the perceived failure in our justice system. Ya think? I hate to sound boorish. Not really. But does anyone remember the movie death wish? Come on. Your secret is safe with me.
If I said defunding the police is an American death wish? Would you call me crazy? Na. I got the all clear. But thanks for your well wishes anyway. It’s just that I’m superstitious, and believe that defunding the police, runs the risk of provoking the ghost of Charles Bronson.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Council is a mess
I totally agree with writer Sandy Corrales: The current Palmdale City Council is in a mess.
The self-serving chaos seems to come from a lack of leadership like I have never seen in more than thirty-four years in the area.
I definitely support Laura Bettancourt to re-election in November, and hope she can bring some much-needed integrity and respect to the Council, through true service to the residents of Palmdale,
Patty Akkad
Acton
Likes the change
Initially I was bothered by having my AV Press newspaper mailed to me. However, upon reflection, I no longer have to search under my cars and crawl under the vehicle to retrieve my newspaper.
No one is going to steal it. There is nothing in the press that can not wait a day, so I can read it the next morning and it is fresh.
When I was working “down below”, I unsubscribed because if I did not receive it by 5:30am, I had to leave for work. Now, I set my AV Press from the mail box aside and read it the next morning. The local and State news will wait for the next morning. Major world or national news, I’ll hear about on the evening news. Thank you Antelope Valley Press for making it more comfortable to read my morning news.
Ken Walker
Lancaster
(2) comments
Reading this on line Saturday morning. Now, Can’t wait to read Sunday’s paper on line and read Monday’s news printed edition on Tuesday.
I’m reading this on line Saturday but will not have
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.