Not doing enough
Editor, your editorial of Oct. 8 “common sense on the road” puts me in mind of all the cities in the US where their Governors and Mayors sit back and watch their cities being looted, burned, rioters stealing, vandalizing etc. while doing nothing.
They say “oh, you bad people, we wish you’d stop that!” And despite the craziness on Lancaster streets the Lancaster Sheriff’s station puts out a Nixle alert asking people to slow down? How about if Lancaster gets some traffic control officers out on the streets?
I haven’t seen a citation being given in a long while, nor have I seen a black and white car on the streets especially at the busy times. I don’t think the Sheriff’s Dept. is doing their part to save lives in our city at all. With no traffic law enforcement some people feel they can do anything they want on the streets and they do it!
Bob Younker
Lancaster
Crazy out there
I am wondering. Who is or will be paying for all the damage from the fires in our area? If there is a housing shortage, then where do the people go who lost their homes? Who is paying for all the hospitalizations due to the COVID-19?
I’m sure the hospital stays are quite expensive. And funerals aren’t cheap, so how are people paying for all these people that are dying from the virus? The animals that were taken in and rescued from the fires, who is paying for their stays wherever they are?
Who is paying for all the Internet and tablets for students to use if they can’t attend school? They say that people are going hungry, that many have lost their jobs or been cut back on hours, people face eviction, businesses are closing.
What I see is that many stores are very busy, lots of people shopping. People driving very nice vehicles that aren’t very old at the food give aways. My truck is 15 years old, I can’t afford a newer vehicle unless it is about 6 or more years old. Drive through restaurants are busy. The lines are long.
It takes well over 30 minutes to get an order. ATM machines have lines. The big box stores are busy. It’s hard to find a parking place, just have to drive around a while. It’s crazy out there.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
