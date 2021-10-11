R-e-s-p-e-c-t
Respect is a misused and over used word. Like racism, we use the word but don’t know what it means or how to use it.
In the last five years of extremely partisan politics, our elected officials, in many cases have been called everything but their name. President Trump seemed to be the butt of much of this nastiness while others did to a degree. There’s been little or no respect for our elected leaders at any level.
Respect is “a feeling of deep admiration for someone as a result their abilities, personal qualities or accomplishments.” Someone who is a leader and someone you will follow. Someone with unquestioned integrity.
The reason this is so important is that the next president has simply got to unite this country and be a leader we all can respect and follow. We can’t continue to bad-mouth our leaders and hate those elected to govern us. We are better than that. And we can’t continue electing people who are just politicians in it for fame and fortune.
We need to elect someone we can all unite around and support. We did it with FDR and we did it with Reagan.
I’m hoping that someone with these qualities will step up. Some that seem interesting to me are Gov. (R) Ron Desantas of Florida, Congress Woman (D) Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Senator (R) Ted Cruz from Texas, non-politician Candice Owens, and middle of the roader actor Matthew McConaughey. (He may run for governor of Texas).
Obama became a rich man as president. It should not be the goal of our elected leaders to get rich while on the job, however
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
On the Trump train
Sam Kilnaowski made a few false statements concerning Ashli Babbitt.
He stated that Babbitt was “murdered” when, in fact, she was justifiably killed when she chose to be the first of Trump’s thugs to attempt to crawl through a broken window that lay a very short distance from the legislators those thugs were intent upon killing.
Kilanowski then stated that Babbitt “posed no threat to anyone.” But, again, Babbitt was the first of potentially hundreds of insurrectionists who would have gained access to the said legislators had she not been stopped. So she posed a lethal threat to the lawmakers and the vastly outnumbered cops responsible for protecting them.
Per Kilanowski’s claim that she did “nothing wrong,” had the habitually violent Babbitt survived, she likely would have been charged with assaulting a federal officer, unlawful entry, destruction of government property, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct.
Finally, Sam asserted that the lack of outrage over Babbitt’s death was because she was a Trump supporter. However, Fox “News,” One America “News,” and others exhibited plenty of outrage but to no avail even amongst their audience.
Newsmax’s Greg Kelly attempted to make a hashtag of Babbitt’s name by tweeting “say her name,” but even his reactionary viewers knew that Babbitt was no Breonna Taylor. Indeed, like Timothy McVeigh, Babbitt was a traitor and a terrorist who doesn’t deserve to be memorialized.
Ultimately, Ashli Babbitt’s cause of death was end-stage stupidity, not murder. She believed such QAnon asininity as “Hillary Clinton is a Satan-worshipping pedophile who drinks the blood of sacrificed babies” and other delusions.
Like thousands of other cognitively challenged individuals who refused to be vaccinated, to social distance, and to wear a mask during a pandemic, Ashli Babbitt chose to ride Trump’s cult train to her death.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Keep them out
OK Lancaster and all of AV. Please. Lets all support the Crist and Parris effort to keep the SPs out of our beautiful, unsullied High Desert.
I consider these SPs the lowest form of social miscreant and I cannot believe we are to be lumbered with yet another one in the last few months.
A repeat offender, evidently, this new one, and probably beyond any kind of personality rebuilding. And they want to reward (yes, reward!) this human scurvy with a house, yet?
When we have real human beings living on the street? Talk about uncanny logic. In closing, folks, let’s keep our splendid and even salubrious, for many, High Desert safe for its smallest people especially.
Please. Support this effort by Parris and Crist.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
