Help needed
Help! I have a problem with a squatter woman who is a drug addict, drug dealer, prostitute and thief living illegally across the road from me.
She’s now staying somewhere else for 3 months but comes and goes. She has an old junk motor home that she lived in but now just sits. She’s abandoned 10 cats so I am now feeding them. They need to be fixed.
In June I watched her and 4 others break into another motor home on the property for four nights. They helped themselves to everything and the owner’s identity and information. She stole a car from there. Then she and 2 others (who also live on the property) twice stole construction stuff from another person who was storing stuff there.
The person in the motor home reported the burglary and named them as suspects. Being a witness, I contacted the Sheriff. They came and made an incident report. She is a felon with a gun and has a warrant out. So they didn’t arrest her or the other people. Her brother and her cousin are Sheriffs.
And I think she is part of a crime ring. I’ve contacted Animal Control, Code and Building, the Sheriff and the person who let her move there. Nothing being done.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
Zuckerberg tries to pull a fast one
Facebook’s name has changed, but it’s breath smells the same.
It’s called Meta, as in “I Meta girl down in North Soho, who drank Champagne that taste just like cherry cola.”
If it smells like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s a duck, or a Zuck, as in Zuckerberg.
I think Mr. Zuckerberg looks like he’d benefit from getting outside in the real sun for a few minutes.
I had a dream that Bill Gates was walking Mark Zuckerberg on a leash in a Silicon Valley park.
It was one of those extendable leashes that gave Mark about fifty feet to run, before Gates wound him back on a spring loaded return mechanism. The leash had spikes on it that made Zuckerberg look like a comfort animal for Judas Priest.
Zuckerberg was choking on the leash when that Twitter guy floated by in a hot air balloon reminiscent of “Around the World in 80 days”, cackling like a hyena.
Then the balloon hit power lines and burst into flames. Zuckerberg pointed at the crashing balloon and had the last laugh.
Zuckerberg can call Facebook whatever he wants, I’m more confident than ever that it’s increasingly toxic and a threat to your privacy.
“I’m not the world’s most passionate man, but I know what I am and I bet I’m a man and so is Lola.”
Like Eddie Haskel on Leave it to Beaver, Zuckerberg thinks he’s the most clever person on the planet, always trying to pull one over on you, and really proud of the fact that he thinks you don’t know he’s pulling one over on you.
I’d rather ride my bike in the real world.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
No comparison
Excellent work Democrats. October’s job report was 531,000 jobs created, unemployment is 4.6% and the Dow Jones is at a record 36,327.95, up 203.72 on 11/5. COVID is on the decline. If that’s “socialism” so what? That’s with absolutely no cooperation from the Republicans…as usual.
In fact, the Republicans would just as soon shut down the government and/or fail to raise the debt ceiling that they ran up during the previous administration. What are our local representatives, McCarthy and Garcia, doing if anything?
Again, the Democrats do a massive cleanup after a Republican recession and an inept response to a crisis. The Obama/Biden team did cleanup after the Bush 2 recession. Clinton/Gore did it after the first Bush recession.
See a pattern here? Ever had your house remodeled? It’s messy but the results are great? Things are improving and there is much more to go.
The first year of the Obama/Biden administration when it was restoring the economy in 2009 while pursuing the Affordable Care Act, Tea Partiers were shouting down elected officials at town halls. It got ugly but many of those shouters are enjoying the benefits of Obamacare by any other name.
Democrats aren’t perfect but voting for Republicans over and over expecting different results is the definition of insanity. There is no comparison.
Any questions?
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.