The devil you know
I can see it now after the new empty suit takes over the presidency, people complaining (privately) that their taxes went up, gasoline prices are higher, less freedom’s to do and say what they want.
These folks will be in depression not being able to throw Trump under the bus in every letter. They’ll have to find another target to throw mud at.
Their biased liberal rantings are done probably as they are spending their extra money from lower taxes on climate change books and other Marxist publications. I’m absolutely sure they would vote for a person who has horns growing out of their heads if he or she was a liberal democrat. Like they say be careful of who you voted for.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
No CCW license
A open letter to Sheriff Villanueva and R Rex Parris.
I have been informed by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department that I do not meet the “sufficient reason” to receive a Concealed Weapons License, this denies me the means to defend myself outside of my home.
Senior citizens are looked upon by criminals as soft targets. Recently a man was beaten, robbed and died as a result. I personally know of three other instances where senior citizens were attacked, two died as a result one survived a retired deputy had the means to protect himself.
Just because we and everyday law abiding citizens are not deemed special enough, we are not rich we do not have political power we cannot protect ourselves and family’s outside the home even in today’s climate. Why are law enforcement officers given a CCW and every day citizens are not, do you think their training is better than what we could get, hell no.
Both the county and the state CDC have “pencil whipped” firearms qualifications, many who leave the academies cannot safely handle a firearm or have any marksmanship skills.
I have several certifications and firmly believe that my skill level is at least better than 85% of current deputies and 95% better than CDC officers and I am trying to be polite. Still no CCW, by the way the Constitution of the United States does not mention the need for a permit from anyone to carry a firearm, but that right like so many rights has been infringed.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Also curious
Irma Carroll Lindsay’s “Curiosity” letter regarding poor spelling, etc., from readers echoed my observations. However, I occasionally note that professional articles, both locally written and from the “news wire,” sometimes suffer a similar problem. My conclusion is that this is the result of a lack of proofreading which seems to be a dying or, at best, haphazard practice.
Case in point, at least once per month there is a typographical error or noticeable non sequitur occurring even in Bill Warford’s wonderfully insightful columns. In that case, one would think that an AP English teacher or newspaper editor would deliver a perfect column. To quote Buck Murdock “Irony can be pretty ironic sometimes.” I get past it by blaming auto-correct — most of the time.
I should point out that I was not an English major and surely dangle the occasional participle. In fact, in the last sentence, I originally spelled “surely” as “surly.” Auto-correct did not fix it because Microsoft Outlook found it to be the correct spelling but not for the word I intended.
Proofreading found it. Nevertheless, I’m sure there are at least a few punctuation or other grammatical errors remaining in this letter. But I do proofread everything I write multiple times, especially after making an edit.
So, Bill, I’ll make you a deal. I won’t complain about the infrequent errors in your otherwise fantastic articles anymore if you stop complaining about meteorologists and/or the weather forecast. We at least acknowledge that our profession is an inexact science. Let’s call it a professional courtesy.
Humorous note: Microsoft Outlook flagged “Warford’s” as a misspelled word. One of the suggested corrections was “Warlord’s!”
Phil Harvey
Rosamond
Won’t accept defeat
Recently our leftie letter writers have lamented the fact that President Trump has not thrown in the towel. My first thought was these letter writers are the same evil group that has attacked President Trump since before he was even elected the first time but then I did a couple google searches to find out more about voter fraud. Virtually all results are negative towards President Trump. If you are relying on the mainstream you are misinformed, garbage in garbage out.
The hearings in Pennsylvania on Friday shed some light on the situation. There are huge discrepancies in the vote for example one county sent out 1.7 million mail in ballots but received back 2.5 million ballots all of them were counted. That’s a difference of 700,000 ballots. Several jurisdictions voted at a rate of 200 and 300 percent meaning a county of say 200,000 eligible voters counted 400,000 and sometimes 600,000 ballots. Even a retired school teacher should be able to the math and recognize there is something wrong with that.
Everyone wants their guy to win but is it worth cheating and destroying or electoral system? If Joe Biden wins with legal votes then so be it. I just wonder what he meant when he said, “We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our administration…President Obama’s administration before this. We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
This may be the one time that Joe had a lucid moment and told the truth.
As for President Trump, I for one of the 73 million that voted for him plan to celebrate his amazing victory come January.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.